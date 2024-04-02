‘So basically we’re all getting scammed’: Insurance worker shares insurance facts you may not know

A licensed insurance representative recently took to social media to enlighten consumers about lesser-known aspects of their insurance policies.

In a TikTok video that quickly went viral, amassing over 123,000 views as of Monday, user @jai.duhh shared valuable insights about auto insurance.

Accompanied by text stating, “Insurance facts that most people don’t know,” the video delved into several crucial points for insurance holders to consider.

The representative began by addressing a common misconception regarding coverage for personal belongings stolen from vehicles. She emphasized that auto insurance typically does not cover items such as laptops, cell phones, or bags left inside a vehicle, highlighting the importance of never leaving valuable items unattended in cars.

“Anything that is stolen out of your vehicle, like your personal belongings, those items are not covered under your auto insurance policy,” she said.

Dispelling another myth, she clarified that the color of a car does not impact insurance premiums, contrary to popular belief.

“I know back in the day people used to be like, ‘If you get a bright red car, or a bright yellow car, its gonna make your premium sky rocket,'” she said. “No, we don’t care about that.”

Instead, she said that age often plays a significant role in determining premium costs, noting that turning 25 does not guarantee a decrease in rates.

“You turning 25 does not always guarantee that your premium will go down,” she explained.

Though insurance buyers over 25 are in a different age bracket, she said that does not mean their rates will definitely lower.

Explaining the concept of auto insurance, the representative described it as a system where buyers contribute to a pool of resources used to pay out claims, emphasizing that it’s a shared risk among policyholders.

Lastly, she stressed the importance of obtaining insurance in the state where the car is registered to ensure compliance with state regulations.

“Whatever state your car is registered in, that is the state that your insurance should be for,” she continued. “So that you can stay in compliance with that states regulations and their coverage limits.”

In the event that a driver moves to a new state, the insurance still has to be from the state where the car is registered.

In the comments section, many TikTokers valued and agreed with the rep’s insights.

“They def lied about insurance going down after reaching 25,” user Mzfancyy wrote.

Other users also offered tips for getting coverage for personal items.

“Those personal items are covered under your home/renters policy,” user Robbb said.

“Get renters/home owners insurance to cover items that was stolen in a car and make sure it covers loss of property,” user LYRAD echoed. “Keep receipts of everything.”

TikToker @jai.duh uses her platform to educate viewers about insurance. Her video that highlighted why home insurance refund checks should be returned to the home’s escrow account has over 800,000 views and another clip about the high cost of insuring teens has been viewed over 1 million times.

The Daily Dot reached out to her via TikTok comment for more information.

