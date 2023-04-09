‘Why y’all accepting orders to abuse customers?’: Disabled customer says Instacart shopper verbally abused her, left order on the curb

A disabled Instacart customer shared in a viral TikTok how her shopper allegedly abused her and left her order on the curb. The video was uploaded by TikTok user Amina (@_minkeit) and has racked up over 259,000 views as of Sunday.

In the video, Amina says she experienced a negative incident she had with an Instacart delivery driver whereby the shopper was “verbally abusive” and allegedly left her order on the curb instead of helping her carry it in.

She claims they ended up speeding off in their car at the end.

“I have spent thousands on this app and I will no longer be usine Instacart,” Amina wrote in the text overlay.

She continues that this wasn’t the first time she had a negative experience with the grocery shopping company. She claims her last three shoppers either “verbally abused” her or “refused to deliver” her items. Amina ended the video by condemning Instacart for not correcting this type of behavior.

The Daily Dot reached out to Amina via Instagram direct message, email, TikTok comment, and direct message and Instacart via press email. Many viewers empathized with Amina and shared their own thoughts on the situation.

“I can perfectly understand wanting better pay but it’s not the customer’s fault im sorry this happened,” one viewer wrote.

“I’m so sorry you have to go through that,” a second sympathized.

“I’m so sorry Amina, that is distasteful and @instacart needs to do take this seriously,” a third echoed.

Some suggested Amina use different delivery apps instead of Instacart.

“Costco has their own delivery service and they always deliver it to my doorstep!” one user recommended.

“Try Walmart membership ship they deliver within one hour but it’s like $10 plus tip, and 15$ a month lol I use it weekly though,” a second suggested.

“Use Shipt, it’s a little more expensive for delivering but I’ve noticed the shoppers are more respectful and communicate more with you,” a third advised.

Others shared their experiences with rude Instacart shoppers.

“Nah i had a delivery driver once new mad at me and abusive over the phone before he got there cos he went to the wrong location,” a user stated.

Amina revealed more details of the altercation between her and her shopper in the comments, writing, “This was a grown man that was literally YELLING at me on the phone before we even met face to face.”

The creator uploaded a follow-up video addressing a user’s comment where they called Amina “entitled” for expecting her driver to deliver her stuff for “virtually free.”

“Honestly, the obsession with tipping is ridiculous,” she says in the clip before explaining how she makes sure she always tips service workers, including this particular Instacart shopper.

“He was yelling at me to open the gate before he even started delivering anything,” she says in the clip. “The fact that y’all are excusing this behavior is crazy. This has nothing to do with me tipping…how is this my fault?”

However, it seems Amina did report the driver since she wrote in a comment that she ended up getting her tip refunded.