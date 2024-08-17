‘The pay was not worth it’: Instacart shopper calls out customer for not tipping after ordering $600 worth of groceries from Aldi

For gig economy contractors, scoring a big order frequently means a generous tip. But not always. An Instacart shopper says a customer didn’t tip them on a massive, two-cart order at Aldi, shocking viewers in a now-viral TikTok.

A video posted by TikToker Elijah Baker (@stankmawf_) on Aug. 6 shows two Instacart shoppers loading items onto the check-out belt. Baker says the customer ordered over “7,500 items,” costing them $600.

In the background, the viral TikTok sound of a man singing the words “big back” repeatedly plays. Big back is a London-originating term for big buttocks, but it has been rebranded and popularized on TikTok as a derogatory term for “fat.”

Viewers react

Viewers take note of the sound and justify that the order may be for a big family.

“Nah whoever can shop like this must be freezer goals because I be barely fitting a week worth in there,” a viewer writes.

Another adds, “No judgement here!!! I don’t know her circumstances..”

In the comments, Baker says that when he helped bring the food into the customer’s house, they “didn’t have room” for all of the groceries.

In the comments, viewers express their shock at the large order, and many are hopeful that Baker received a tip for shopping and bringing the groceries to the customer’s house.

“Big racks big racks cause that much food on one shopping trip in this economy is crazy,” one exclaims.

“I hope she tipped well. That’s a lot of stuff to shop,” another writes.

“Oh man I hope you got a nice tip,” a third says.

No tip for a large order

Baker says that the customer didn’t tip. He only made $25 from the order, which he says was “not worth it.”

Others suspect the customer could afford such a big haul thanks to food stamps.

“Her stamps was stolen so she just got that double deposit because ain’t no way this a Normal month for this lady,” a commenter says.

“I do this with my EBT lol ion care who looks I got mouths to feed,” another writes.

According to Instacart’s website, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits cannot be used to tip. So if the customer used theirs for their order, they couldn’t add a tip even if they wanted to.

The Daily Dot reached out to Instacart via email and Elijah via TikTok comment.

