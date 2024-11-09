‘You get what you paid for?’: Expert issues PSA about roofing on new homes. Then he climbs to the top of this $749,000 build

Craftsmanship in home building has gone downhill in recent years. Subdivisions are just thrown together, and neighborhoods have become uniform and uninspiring. Newer housing just doesn’t seem to have the same level of quality that they did even a few short years ago.

The issue has become so widespread a home inspector on TikTok, Inspector Randle (@inspector_randle), has begun documenting shoddy workmanship. Recently, Randle filmed a $749,000 new construction with a plethora of issues. This post is part seven of a series he calls, “You get what you pay for?”

What did Randle find?

Randle works for Super Inspector in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metro area. He listed off numerous issues he found wrong with the new construction.

These included exterior issues, such as broken shingles on the roof, a missing anti-siphon device, and badly constructed gutters. He also noted also a bad caulking job on the windows and a lack of window screens.

Inside, he found a locked panel cover to keep him from checking for electrical safety issues, a dirty A/C filter, and a poorly insulated attic. Randle also found unsealed tiles in the shower, which he said could cause mold. Additionally, he revealed that the dishwasher had been incorrectly installed, and that the stove range had no vent above it.

According to architect Anthony Giannini, “98% of newly built homes in the USA have no direct involvement from an architect.” Part of the issue lies in federal and state requirements that force builders to leap through “countless hoops to comply” with regulations.

These regulations often cause delays and the loss of “millions of dollars” for the developer. Consequently, developers have begun rushing through certain aspects of the homebuilding process. This causes the overall quality of many structures to decline. However, less regulations can also lead to a decline in quality, so it really is a flip of a coin on what causes this noticeable lack of quality.

What do viewers think of the new home?

The video garnered over 616,000 views as of publication. Many viewers weren’t shocked by what Randle revealed in his video.

“New construction was always the worst,” one said.

“Quantity over quality nowadays,” a second added.

“Unconscionable! where’s the accountability?? How do they keep their licenses??” a third asked.

Many blamed the problem on cheap labor.

“That’s the quality you get whenever you want cheap labor,” a user said.

“Cheap labor and bottom line profit thats what its all about I work in this everyday and it’s getting worse to complete the interior you have 6 days floors to final paint,” another added.

“As these new pop up homes are being built around the country they are built with no care,” a third replied.

Some swore off buying new builds altogether.

“I’ll never buy a new construction home… I’m definitely buying something pre-1990. I’d rather replace older appliances, hotwater heaters, AC, etc. than buy a brand new house that was thrown together,” one person said.

“I’ve always heard old timers tell me houses aren’t built like they used to,” another remarked.

“Between new houses and new vehicles costing way to much for the quality of the product you are buying we are being ripped off daily! Ridiculous!” someone else added.

Daily Dot reached out to Randle via TikTok comment.

