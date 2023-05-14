‘Stop looking over my shoulder’: Viewers defend worker who applies on Indeed during company time when boss micromanages her

A self-described “resume expert” dedicated to providing resume and career advice for young adults shared the reason why she searched for other jobs on Indeed during work hours.

In the viral TikTok video, which has been viewed 4.2 million times as of Sunday, user Charnay (@resumeaddict) stands in front of a whiteboard that reads “Finna Quit Wednesday” as she describes what drove her to job searching.

“Today is a very serious topic for micromanagers,” Charnay says in the video. “If you give me a task, then you come back and question me about such tasks five times a day, and I’m underpaid, I’m going straight to Indeed on company time.”

Users expressed support for Charnay in the comments, sharing their own experiences with micromanaging bosses. “Every time I quit a job it was always because of a micromanager or a manager who was just terrible at their job,” user Gilly Nicole (@gilly.b) revealed.

“Using company printer to scan resume so I can email myself and upload cause you don’t pay me enough to have a printer at home,” another wrote.

“If your boss has time to bug you about it so much, then they have time to do it themselves,” one user affirmed.

One user described how their boss requires them to write notes on top of logging calls in the company’s system. “Double the work… I’ve never reactivated my Indeed so fast,” user Jen (@jenacethemenace) said.

“Had a micromanager. Addressed the issue. He didn’t listen,” user Jess (@evol_love9) shared. “I took it higher, put my resignation in and now working for the feds with double the salary.”

“HR manager here… straight facts. People don’t typically quit jobs, they quit managers!” user Julie Baucom Hamilto (@juliemeek1128) declared.

The Daily Dot reached out to Charnay via TikTok comment.