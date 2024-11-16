‘I start to cry’: IMAX movie customer says random man asked her a shocking question. What does it mean?

After an unsafe interaction at a movie theater, this creator is reflecting on their response and women’s safety.

Featured Video

What happened?

In a TikTok, Alexis Glen (@alexisglen) shares what happened two nights ago at the movie theaters and her reflections on women’s safety. After coming out of the movies at around 9 or 10pm, the TikToker says she went to the bathroom with their friend. While waiting outside for her friend to finish, the creator says a tall man came up to her and made strange remarks.

According to Glen, he asked her, “Do you want an N-word mop?” and they repeated it three or four times.

Advertisement

“I’m sorry, I don’t know what you’re saying,” Glen says she responded. According to Urban Dictionary, a “mop job” is another phrase for a bl*w job. However, it is unclear whether this is the definition the man was using or if there is another.

Glen says the man then proceeded to ask if he can “touch [her] butt,” which sent alarms ringing through Glen’s head. She says she started to walk away into the bathroom to meet her friend. Glen says that the man then kicked his leg up in the air in their direction and put his fists up in a faux-fighting pose. Glen says she got away in time before she could get hurt.

“I literally went into freeze mode,” she tells her viewers. “It wasn’t fight or flight, it was freeze, OK. And I’m trying to explain to my friend, ‘This man, this man, this man,’ she’s like ‘what’s going on?’ and I got the words out but even trying to tell her what happened didn’t make sense because I didn’t even know what he was saying.”

In the clip, Glen speculated whether this was a new “tactic” to stall or confuse women before men attacked them, and several viewers in the comments seemed to think that as well.

Advertisement

The video has 459,400 views and 41,000 likes as of Saturday.

What are viewers saying?

Viewers empathize with Glen and share tips for women’s safety.

Advertisement

“My reaction is also freeze/fawn and I hate it :(,” one user empathized.

“ALWAYS tell an employee and don’t be afraid to ask to be walked to your car. if it makes you feel safer…never feel embarrassed for asking (stores and bars are used to it),” advised another.

“Even though u feel like u panicked/froze u managed to keep the situation from escalating. I’ve had very scary encounters too and it’s very unsettling. U may want to let the movie house know about it,” another echoed.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Glen for comment via email and TikTok message.

Advertisement



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.