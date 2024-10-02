‘Went through this with my 2016 Kia Soul’: Driver demands answers after Hyundai ‘refused’ to fix vehicle they recalled

A woman recently sparked a debate on TikTok after repeatedly calling out Hyundai for failing to replace her recalled vehicle parts.

TikTok user Becky (@awko_taco13) posted a series of videos explaining her frustrations with the company, with her third video gaining the most attention. It reached 29,200 views so far.

In that clip, she calls it “day three” of her “calling out Hyundai Canada” to fix her vehicle. Becky addresses the vehicle manufacturer directly, clearly frustrated.

“Hyundai Canada apparently refuses to fix recalls that they put out,“ she states. “They put out a recall for safety issues and then refuse it.”

Additionally, Becky mentions that this is her first time owning a Hyundai, saying she’s “happy to say it definitely will be [her] last.”

“Hyundai Canada, will you do what’s right and fix your vehicles with parts that you recalled, or will you continue to refuse them and hurt customers?” Becky concludes.

In the comments, Becky reveals she owns a 2017 Hyundai Tucson with over 155,000 miles on it. She says the car was recalled for engine issues.

Does the 2017 Hyundai Tucson Actually Have Recalls?

According to Kelley Blue Book, some cars of that year, make, and model were recalled for engine issues. “Hyundai Motor America (Hyundai) is recalling certain 2017 Tucson and Sonata Hybrid vehicles. The connecting rod bearings inside the engine may wear prematurely, which can result in engine damage,” Kelley Blue Book reports.

The outlet further reports on what the dealership should do if you have a car that was affected. “Dealers will inspect the engine. If bearing damage is found, the engine will be replaced. Dealers will also install a software update containing a new Knock Sensor Detection System (KSDS). Repairs will be performed free of charge,” Kelley Blue Book notes.

After visiting the dealership, Becky claims they refused to replace the recalled parts, allegedly, stating her vehicle was over the mileage.

She adds that after contacting legal professionals, they informed her that Hyundai cannot refuse repairs for recalled parts.

Becky references recall code 21V-727, issued on Sept. 16, 2021, and says she’s now part of a class-action lawsuit with others facing the same issue.

Canadian law firm McKenzie Lake has announced a class action lawsuit on behalf of owners of Hyundai or Kia vehicles with Gamma 1.6-liter GDI, Nu 2.0-liter GDI, or Theta II MPI engines.

If Becky’s 2017 Hyundai Tucson has one of these engines, this could potentially be the lawsuit she is referring to.

In the comments, most users found it unbelievable that Hyundai wouldn’t replace the recalled engine parts, while others shared their own similar experiences.

“I have a 2016 Hyundai Tucson and the dealership has never refused a recall on my car,” shared one user. “I may need to wait for the replacement part but they always replace.”

“What is the recall? Why do they refuse to?” asked another. “My Hyundai has had a few recalls but I’ve never had it refused to be fixed.”

“Went through this with my 2016 Kia Soul,” recounted a third. “Horrid experience, and I warn everyone that I can about Kia/Hyundai now.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Becky (@awko_taco13) via TikTok and Instagram direct message. We also contacted Hyundai via email.

