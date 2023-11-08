‘There’s a lot of people who still don’t know’: Olive Garden worker shares the right way to use the viral cheese grater because people ‘don’t know how to use it’

According to an Olive Garden worker, there are customers who are using the viral Olive Garden cheese grater wrong.

In the clip, Olive Garden worker Beto Comales (@betocomales) sits in a booth, a cheese grater in front of him. For anyone who doubted the several TikTokers who have gone viral for purchasing an Olive Garden cheese grater, Comales confirms, “Yes, guys. We do sell the cheese graters at Olive Garden”

He lists the price, $14.99, before detailing how to assemble it and put it to use. Comales shows the three pieces of the grater: the blade, knob, and grater. He slides the blade into the grater and attaches the knob to the other side.

“I’m gonna show you how it works because there are a lot of people that still don’t know how to use it,” he says.

With a fork, Comales stabs a block of cheese and places it inside the grater before grabbing a bowl of salad to demonstrate. “You’re going to turn it right here, to get the cheese out of it,” Comales says, referring to the knob.

Comales is a Houston-based creator with nearly 75,000 followers. While Comales’ videos often go viral, he rarely posts content about his job at Olive Garden. The Daily Dot reached out to Comales via TikTok comment and direct message.

Viewers praised Comales for his informative video.

“THIS IS THE TUTORIAL WE ALL NEEDED,” one viewer wrote.

“Thanks…first video I’ve seen that tells you the price,” another said.

Comales shares one lats piece of advice for customers before signing off. “If you wanna get one, … call ahead of time just to make sure they have one in stock because we’re running out of them very quick,” he urges.

The reason why Olive Garden cheese graters may be hard to find is because several creators on TikTok, including the mega-popular food and hacks expert Jordan Howlett (jordan_the_stallion8), have made videos of themselves securing the Olive Garden cheese grater. The phenomenon all started with TikToker Bo’s (@bo_gjerness) video.

The Daily Dot also reached out to Olive Garden via press email.