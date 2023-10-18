‘When his cover photo goes from his truck to his kids’: How to tell if someone just got divorced on Facebook

Facebook often holds clues to key life events for people we don’t talk to on a day-to-day basis.

That led one content creator to comment on how to find out whether someone who was once—perhaps happily—married later got divorced.

In a new video, Torii Mendoza (@badluckbaddie) alleged that Facebook friends “deserve answers.” As of Wednesday morning, her TikTok had over 1.5 million views.

“If you were married on Facebook and we had to sit there and look at millions of pictures of your barnyard wedding… when y’all divorce, we need the details,” she said.

She added: “You think you’re slick not changing your last name. But suddenly the profile picture changes from a happy family to just you and your kid. Yeah, we know and we deserve answers.”

Commenters had their own thoughts to share.

“The way I go STRAIGHT to the county family court website,” one viewer said.

“Agreed!!! Don’t waste my time I liked those wedding posts… so now I would like those divorce details,” another complained.

“you’re just like me bestie,” a third viewer added. To this comment, Mendoza replied: “Im glad I’m not the only one.”

Other viewers, meanwhile, laid out how to spot clues that a Facebook couple split.

“The girl starts using her middle name instead of her married last name,” one viewer noted.

“When his cover photo goes from his truck to his kids,” another said.

“And suddenly he’s SUCH a good dad,” a third viewer wrote.

“When their relationship status went from married to now its hidden completely,” a fourth viewer added.

Of course, these may not be sure-fire signs that the couple split. One viewer admitted to updating their Facebook for fun. “I randomly change my facebook to make it seem like MAYBE we split when we didn’t just to keep people on their toes,” they revealed.

Another commenter, meanwhile, got nostalgic about Facebook’s waning popularity.

“I miss the days when Facebook showed a status update when you switched back to ‘single,’” they said.

Mendoza agreed, writing, “This!!”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Mendoza via TikTok comment.