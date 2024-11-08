‘Yeah I’ve been doing this for almost 6 weeks now!’: Woman issues PSA for how to get free Dunkin’ for 2 weeks

A woman is going viral on TikTok after sharing with her followers how they can snag free drinks from Dunkin’.

Featured Video

Madison Kuykendall Pate (@madisonbpate) admitted that she learned the hack from another content creator—but recently confirmed for herself that it actually works. She recorded the video from her car and it looked like she just picked up a beverage from the coffee and donut chain.

“Someone posted on TikTok yesterday that if you make a new account at Dunkin’ that you get a free medium drink with any purchase for the next two weeks,” Pate said.

She held up her coffee and said, “So I will be at Dunkin’ every day for the next two weeks.”

Advertisement

In the caption of her post, Pate expanded on Dunkin’s offering. She said that customers can earn their free drinks with the purchase of “literally anything” on their menu. On the day she recorded her TikTok, Pate said she got her drink “for a dollar, plus some donut bites for [her] kid!”

“Any excuse for coffee, this tired mama is gonna take it!” Pate wrote. As of Wednesday, her video had amassed 127,100 views.

Is this a real promotion?

Dunkin’ is currently highlighting this promotional deal on its website.

Advertisement

“Get rewarded just for joining,” it reads. By signing up, it advertises that customers will get a free limited drink. This promotional deal only applies to new enrollments and is limited to one drink per member per day.

While the free two-week coffee special isn’t mentioned on its site, it was confirmed on the r/DunkinDonuts subreddit earlier this year. According to the poster, new members receive “2 weeks of free medium drinks with purchase,” just as Pate advertised.

However, the fine print of the ad noted that the promotion deal ends on Dec. 31, 2024—so if you’re not already a rewards member, now may be the time to join.

Dunkin’ members also get rewards such as “free donut wed,” where they earn a free donut with any drink purchase, and “mobile mondays,” where ordering ahead via the Dunkin’ app can earn customers 100 points.

Advertisement

This isn’t Dunkin’s only ongoing promotion. In the fall, it rolled out a Halloween Munchkin Bucket filled with doughnut holes covered in chocolate and orange sprinkles. And on Oct. 29, it debuted a new “festive” holiday menu.

Dunkin’ rewards earn content creators’ approval

In a number of other TikTok videos, content creators have praised Dunkin’ seasonal drinks and their rewards program. Just this week, for instance, another woman documented how she woke up at 6:30am to try out the chain’s new holiday menu. She said she caught a Dunkin’ drive-thru worker making a rude comment, but ultimately, was pleased with her purchase.

In another video, a content creator expressed distress after the chain apparently eliminated the Dunkalatte from its menu. They complained it was the only reason they went to the chain.

Advertisement

Viewers approve the free Dunkin’ drinks hack

In the comments of Pate’s video, a number of viewers said that they had already taken advantage of the chain’s offering. Some even admitted to taking advantage of the Dunkin’ free drinks promotion.

“I do this with so many fast food places,” one person commented. “My husband disapproves, but doesn’t fund my coffee addiction.”

“I’m in like my eighth account,” another shared. “Used my numbers, my bfs, my dads and moms.”

Advertisement

“Yeah I’ve been doing this for almost 6 weeks now! Just make a new email account,” a third viewer revealed.

#free #dunkin ♬ original sound – Madi Pate @madisonbpate FREE MEDIUM DRINK AT DUNKIN EVERY DAY x2 WEEKS! This is with a purchase, but it can literally be anything on the menu. I got this drink for a dollar, plus some donut bites for my kid! Any excuse for coffee, this tired mama is gonna take it! 🙃🤭 #coffee

But not everyone seems able to access the deal. Some viewers said that their local Dunkin’ locations aren’t offering the free drinks promotion for new members.

“Mine didn’t work,” one user lamented.

Advertisement

“I just made an account and mine is not free but $3 with any purchase,” another said.

A third viewer asked Pate, “Did you get a latte? Mine wouldn’t let me get it because she said it was a latte and was not included.”

To this commenter, Pate responded: “Yes I did! Order on the app!! It lets you get any medium drink.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Pate via TikTok comment and to Dunkin’ via email.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.