‘I chose no car payment’: Driver shows what she has to do to start her car to save money. Viewers are on her side

A driver who has an unusual method of starting her car with more than 200,000 miles on it contends that it’s better to do it that way than rack up car payments on a new car.

The video showcasing this viewpoint comes from a creator who simply identifies as C (@mirepoixmix) on TikTok. Since posting this video in mid-April, the creator has collected more than 18.3 million views and a lot of comments on her side.

The on-screen caption reads, “How I start my car every morning bc I chose no car payment,” and then it shows the creator putting the metal half of the key into the ignition, followed by pressing the plastic base of the key against it, pressing down, and turning. The video also shows the impressive 200,288 reading on the odometer.

To further drive home the point, C’s accompanying caption reads, “And yeah I have one of those adapters that say ‘ze bluetooth devize is ready to payair’ when you get in the car.”

According to a NerdWallet article dispensing advice about car payments in relation to one’s income, “Financial experts recommend spending no more than 10% of your monthly take-home pay on your car payment and no more than 15% to 20% on total car costs such as gas, insurance and maintenance as well as the payment.”

It also comments on how expensive cars can be in the modern American economy. “If you can put off buying a car,” the article states, “you may be in a better place to get a car payment you can afford. In today’s market of inflated car prices and payments, the average monthly new-car payment has surpassed $700.”

Commenters were on board.

“Some people are working them selves into the ground….for the vehicles in their driveway!!” one remarked.

Another said, “If you’re working yourself into the ground for a Corolla, you have serious life lessons to think about.”

Someone else rallied, “No car payment gang, we still up! I save $500-$650 every months. Wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

By contrast, another shared, “While I’m crying with my $1600 car payment.”

That led the creator to jump in with, “Girl is ur job hiring.”

