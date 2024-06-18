‘IMMA DO THAT FOR HOUSEKEEPING NOW’: Hotel worker praises guests who do this one thing with the A/C before leaving

A hotel worker praised guests who leave the A/C on full blast when they check out of their rooms. Some TikTok users had no idea that housekeeping staff would appreciate this simple gesture.

TikTok user @0unstable_foodie0 is a hotel worker who is part of the housekeeping staff. She recently posted a video that shows her in the middle of cleaning a room. The text overlay reads, “To the hotel guests that set their AC to the coldest setting on blast before checking out.” The video’s sound is from the 2009 song “Never Forget You” by the Noisettes.

In the caption, she wrote, “If you keep the heater on before leaving, I hope you get a flat tire … (not actually, chill TikTok) #fyp #foryou #housekeeping #hotel #hot #summer #ac” The video has amassed more than 421,000 views as of Monday morning. In the comments section, some users said they’ve been doing this by accident. Others said they didn’t think about this before but will make sure to do it going forward.

“That’s the first thing I do when I walk into a hotel room that AC has to be blasting,” wrote one user.

A second wrote, “Puttin it all the way down and never turning it back up bc i don’t have to pay the bill.”

A third user wrote, “OMG IMMA DO THAT FOR HOUSEKEEPING NOW!”

This is actually an industry best practice

According to this housekeeping education blog, this is best practice for anyone using housekeeping services, particularly in the summer months. During the summer months, housekeeping “work becomes even more challenging and potentially hazardous for cleaning crews,” the blog reads.

“During the summer months, the weather can be hot and humid, which makes it difficult and uncomfortable to clean when the air conditioner is turned off. The combination of heat, humidity, and working in this environment can lead to heat-related illnesses. Therefore, we ask on the days we clean your home, that you have the air conditioning turned on. This will help our employees clean your home efficiently, and will keep them safe and healthy,” it continues.

The Daily Dot reached out to Julia via TikTok comment and direct message for comment.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.