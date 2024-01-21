‘I don’t think we can open it’: Hotel guests terrified of opening mini-fridge after seeing it costs $50 to use it

Hotel minibars aren’t exactly known for their fair pricing, but for TikToker Karima (@k4r1m444) her hotel in Las Vegas went one step too far.

She and her friends were stunned to learn that even touching the inside of the fridge could result in a charge of $50—leaving her nowhere to store her water bottle.

“Guys, I don’t think we can open it because it says altering contents or placing other items inside will result in $50,” she says in the clip, reading the notice on the fridge door. “What if I want to put my water in the fridge, do I have to pay $50?”

There were even concerns that the fridge was “booby-trapped,” and could sense when someone tampered with it.

In the clip, Karima then goes to call the front desk to get some clarity on the situation.

“Hi, um, I see on the fridge it says that there’s an additional $50 charge for adding items to the fridge?” she asks.

The hotel worker then confirms their worst fears, replying, “If you put in your personal items, they’re gonna charge you a fee because it’s minibar only.”

Things might seem pretty bad, but there was a silver lining that came out of the conversation—Karima finds out that there isn’t a charge for changing the hotel room temperature—so that’s something at least.

Karima’s experience quickly went viral, with the TikTok amassing 1.5 million views as of Sunday, and in the comments section, users were equally shocked by the hotel’s bizarre policy.

“How will they know if you put items in?” one asked.

“Just say you need the fridge to store your medicine,” another suggested. “They’ll have to waive the fee and if they ask what medicine just say you’re not comfortable sharing.”

A third TikToker also shared their own ingenuous way of curbing the surcharge, writing, “I put my stuff in the fridge and just put a do not disturb sign at the door so they don’t come in and see.”

Strangely enough, this isn’t the first time a hotel has had such a baffling policy. TikToker Jamie (@theflylifeofjamie) went viral after calling out his own hotel for charging $40 to empty the mini-fridge for their own use.

“They have like a price list, well, there are sensors under each thing in there so if it’s taken out it will automatically charge it to the room,” he noted.