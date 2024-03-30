‘It’s not only the coolest thing’: Homeowners are tricking-out these hidden bookshelf doors from Home Depot. Here’s why

If you watched Saturday morning cartoons or old sitcoms growing up, you’d be excused for thinking that adult life would involve way more hidden doors and secret passageways than it does. What you might not know is that such furtively placed passageways are closer to your fingertips than ever, and the internet is so excited about it.

The New York Times earlier this month reported on this growing phenomenon for homeowners: “Hidden doors and secret rooms have become an increasingly popular feature in American homes, whether the goal is foiling burglars, eking out extra storage or creating so-called safe, or panic, rooms for doomsday scenarios.”

According to the Times, business has boomed since the pandemic for companies that make ready-to-install secret doors. A representative for Home Depot told the outlet that the home improvement giant added such products by a company called Murphy Door to its website in 2021 and its stores in 2023.

Home Depot’s website features a page listing only hidden doors, most of which appear to be bookshelves at first glance. Prices start as low as $1,026. The product listing for the Murphy Door Hidden Bookcase Door promises it “can transform an ordinary doorway into a secret passageway, hidden door or can even give you an additional level of security for any safe or panic room without having to retrofit the opening.”

Overall, the hidden door has high ratings from Home Depot customers. “Should be pretty convincing and secure if the day comes that it is truly needed,” one review reads. “It’s not only the coolest thing ever, it really helps with noise reduction,” another review reads.

You can see the Murphy Door Hidden Bookcase Door in action on the brand’s official TikTok account.

Elsewhere on TikTok, some DIY creators decided to eschew the ready-made bookcase doors and build their own. Creator Kelsey Mackall (@a.dabbled.dwelling), for example, earlier this month documented how she turned a linen closet door into a passageway worthy of Clue.

The video has more than 385,000 views and almost 30,000 likes.

Mackall’s video shows her process: Removing the original door and frame, building a simple bookcase structure, installing a 360-degree hinge purchased from Amazon, installing new trim, and painting the whole thing.

“This is going to make the coolest hide-and-seek spot,” Mackall says in the video.

“Make it into an escape room for you and the babies,” one commenter wrote.

“There needs to be a renter-friendly version of this,” another commenter wrote.

Mackall told viewers in the comment section that the linen closet is still usable, too.

In an email interview with the Daily Dot, Mackall said, “I was inspired to build it in order to make a visual statement at the end of my boring hallway. I always preach design meets practicality and I think this married those two concepts perfectly!”

@a.dabbled.dwelling This DIY hidden bookcase door was a surprisingly easy and affordable project! Such a hallway statement! The shelf decor and 360 hinge is in my storefront. ♬ Daylight by Taylor Swift sped up – brooke ⎕

Mackall told the Dot that the wood and hinges for the project totaled around $200; paint and decor were separate costs. “Definitely more affordable than the $1,200 kits I saw online,” she said.

The DIY creator told the Dot that she thinks hidden doors add character to homes, which is what’s attracted so many people. “It’s so fun to have a little secret within your home. Something to surprise guests with or something to keep only to yourself!” she said. “Space saving is always a driving factor, as well.”

In August, Better Homes & Gardens spoke with a contractor about why hidden doors are becoming more popular, and storage was one of the key reasons.

The Daily Dot reached out to Home Depot and Murphy Door via email.