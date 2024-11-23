‘Hobby Lobby did me wrong!’: Homeowner buys Christmas sign from Hobby Lobby. Then she brings it home

A homeowner is going viral on TikTok after showing viewers the misspelled sign she recently purchased from Hobby Lobby.

Amy Reyes (@amy12060930) suggested that she went to the retail store to buy Christmas decor, but ultimately ended up purchasing a decal that featured a misspelled word.

“Hobby Lobby did me wrong,” Reyes wrote in the accompanying text overlay of her clip. She then showed viewers the sign in question, which said “MRERY CHRISTMAS.” As of Thursday, her video showcasing Hobby Lobby’s blunder had amassed more than 681,300 views.

Content creators document issues with Hobby Lobby purchases

In a number of recent TikTok videos covered by the Daily Dot, Hobby Lobby customers shared problems they’ve experienced at the store. Those issues range from content creators who think they’ve been “scammed” by Hobby Lobby to those who’ve purchased defunct items.

In January, for instance, one shopper said she noticed that similar items are oftentimes priced differently in the same store. She then showed viewers a nearby stack of wood signs, which had prices ranging from $39.99 to $49.99.

According to one former Hobby Lobby worker, the fluctuating prices could be due to the fact that many of the store’s items lack barcodes. The same employee said that this is because the company’s CEO “really believes in the power of humans over computers.”

But human-made errors are just one of the problems customers pointed out. In September 2023, another woman said she bought a paper-mâché pumpkin from the store that her dog later tore into. In the item’s remnants, the woman said she found the bank account information for someone who was more than $3 million in debt.

Viewers shocked at store’s misspelling

In the comments section of Reyes’s video, a number of users admitted that it took them a second to locate the misspelling. Several said that they thought, if anything, the retailer would incorrectly spell “Christmas” versus “merry.”

“It took me so long, I was like what’s wrong with it; I don’t get it,” one woman said.

“I watched this about 15 times and kept spelling Christmas and couldn’t figure out what was wrong,” another shared.

“Why did it take me so long to figure out what was wrong,” a third viewer wrote.

Reyes obviously didn’t spot the error before purchasing the sign, either. So she appeared empathetic toward others who made her same mistake.

“I bought it and hung it up myself and still never noticed!” she wrote. “So you’re not alone.”

But based on some comments left on her clip, it doesn’t appear as though every Merry Christmas sign from Hobby Lobby is misspelled. Several users who said that they have the same sign said they checked to make sure their decal was OK.

“Me running to check mine,” one viewer wrote. “I bought that one last night.”

“I’ll have to check mine lol. I got one too,” a second user admitted.

“I looked on my wall ASAP to make sure mine was spelled right,” another said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Reyes via TikTok comment and to Hobby Lobby through its online contact form.

