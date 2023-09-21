‘I don’t feel like I should have this information’: Hobby Lobby customer’s dog tears up papier-mâché pumpkin. She finds bank account info for someone $3 million in debt inside

A woman’s dog tore into her Hobby Lobby papier-mâché pumpkin. What she found inside the decorative item surprised and concerned her.

In the viral video, Clara Gillum (@cgillum8) shared that she recently bought a papier-mâché pumpkin from Hobby Lobby, but her dog tore it up while she was at work.

While Gillum was likely not supposed to see that the hollow pumpkin was lined with paper, she was surprised by what was printed on the sheets of paper inside. It appears to be potentially sensitive financial information.

“Inside is the most random sh*t,” Gillum says in the video.

She shares that from what was legible on the papers, she could decipher that one of the documents was a trial balance from a special education fund with a debt of over $3 million. The papers even have specific account numbers printed on them.

“I don’t feel like I should have this information,” Gillum says.

Gillum shows the inside of the paper pumpkin more closely, and viewers can see that the document was from May 2021 and appeared to have been issued by a local government.

“Hobby Lobby, what are you doing here?” Gillum asks before ending the clip.

The video has garnered nearly a quarter of a million views and over 1,200 comments in less than 24 hours since it was posted.

Some commenters offered their speculation on how the arts and crafts store ended up using these financial documents to line their fall decorations.

“It’s probably the stuff from banks’ shred bins. I mean the banks don’t actually see it shredded they just have the company wheel out the bin & replace,” the person wrote.

“I bet a document shredding company somewhere is selling pallets of paper instead of shedding documents,” another added.

Others said that Gillum’s video ended up being an ad for Hobby Lobby because now they were inclined to get the pumpkins just to see what they’d find inside.

“Is this an ad for Hobby Lobby? Because now I want one of those pumpkins,” a commenter said.

“I have 25 of these on my dining room table right now! I’ve been painting them but I kind of want to ruin one just to see what’s inside!” a top comment read.

“I’m about to go buy a paper mache pumpkin from hobby lobby just to see what I get,” another person said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Gillum for comment via Instagram direct message and to Hobby Lobby via email.