‘Everyone is paying the price’: Woman purchases $2 plates from Hobby Lobby for Thanksgiving. Then she flips them over

A TikToker’s tip to make holiday dinner extra special may have backfired. In a viral video, viewed over 11.2 million times, user Gwendolyn Esposito (@gwend0ll) shared the Hobby Lobby hack that ultimately proved to be a fail.

Featured Video

“POV: You did a Tik Toc hack for Thanksgiving and now everyone is paying the price,” text overlaid on the clip read.

Thanksgiving plate hack gone wrong

In the clip, the woman pointed to the label on a plate she purchased from Hobby Lobby.

Advertisement

The sticker’s price showed it cost $1.99.

However, it also indicated something important about the household item.

“Not intended for food use,” the information on the plate also revealed.

Gwendolyn laughed as she shared the information with her viewers.

Advertisement

What are ‘charger plates’?

The caption of the video made it clear that the plates are, in fact, “charger plates,” which are not intended to be eaten off of.

“Sooo if anyone saw that tik tok hack about using charger plates for bigger room on thanksgiving … I guess dont ? or do ? YOLO,” it read.

Charger plates are decorative plates used to make a plate setting look complete. They are entirely ornamental.

Advertisement

These plates are typically used by fine dining establishments or on special occasions.

Viewers respond

In the comments section, many discussed charger plates and just how useful they really are.

Advertisement

“The way I thought a charger plate kept your dinner plate warm through wireless charging. I finally looked it up I feel so dumb,” user Meghan commented.

“Charger plates are one of the dumbest things we’ve come up with as people,” user Pato as in duck wrote. “Like what do you mean it’s a plate not meant to eat off of?!?!”

Some enjoy using the decorative plates.

“I guess I’m the only one that loves charger plates. It makes a table setting look so much more complete,” another viewer wrote.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot reached out to Gwendolyn via email and Hobby Lobby by contact form for more information.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.