‘What was she thinking?’: Viewers shocked as TikToker and police guard is taken into custody after being caught with inmate

A TikToker and prison guard has been charged with misconduct in public office after footage of her having sex with an inmate went viral on X. Thirty-year-old Linda De Sousa Abreu is understood to have worked at HMP Wandsworth prison in South London, England, but has since allegedly resigned from her post.

The London Metropolitan Police told the BBC that it has begun an investigation on Friday “after officers were made aware of a video allegedly filmed inside HMP Wandsworth”. According to the outlet, she is set to appear in custody at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Prison guard is a TikTok creator

Netizens have since unearthed what appears to be the former correctional officer’s TikTok account, which seems to have been shared with her husband. According to the Wayback Machine, TikTok account @theplayroomx6 had 149 followers as of Friday, June 28.

The profile picture appears to show Linda with her husband, while the TikTok account description reads: “Just a couple of married besties.” The account appears to have since been deleted, but TikToks with the @theplayroomx6 watermark have continued to circulate across X and TikTok.

That UK Prison guard chose a prisoner over this brother 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/V4ZAxaoXQ9 — The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) June 29, 2024

One clip appears to show her and her husband participating in the “Sprite challenge,” while another appeared to show Linda participating in the “what age did you die inside” trend with a TikTok filter.

According to the Daily Mail, the prison guard and her husband also appeared in a Channel 4 TV show about swinging, while the outlet also alleged that she has an OnlyFans.

Over on TikTok, viewers were shocked about the chain of events. Numerous TikTokers remarked how the officer had, in their opinion, “willingly ruined her life” for the sake of the video. In the comments of one TikTok, a viewer asked, “On a level, what was she thinking?” While another wrote, “No way it was that good it was worth risking her whole career and reputation.”

A third said they regretted watching the clip, saying, “My curious self should have stayed curious,” while a fourth admitted, “I could not believe what I was watching.”

