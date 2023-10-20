‘This is actually unreal’: Hinge user says date told her he needed someone ‘with a little less self respect’

Dating apps are infamous for the bizarre and often out-of-pocket interactions users experience on them, and recently a Hinge user went viral after sharing that a match told her he needed someone “with a little less self respect.” And, no, he was not joking.

TikTok user Chloee (@chloeemlindsay) posted a slideshow to the social media platform that featured two images. The first image is a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, from user @Muhasaa, which reads, “I love getting sweet messages, I just keep rereading them.” The second slide is a screenshot of a text message she received from her Hinge match.

The message begins, “Quite honestly I think I need someone with a little less self respect lmaoo. Ik that probably sounds insane but hear me out like u rlly have ur shit together. Like mentally and physically but also obviously sexually (which I don’t mind if we continue that part hahaha).

“But rn in my life I can’t live up to those things bc of all the things i’m dealing w,” the Hinge match admits frankly. “A girl with less confidence & standards doesn’t know she isn’t being treated “right” or not bc she will just have whatever affection she can get (meaning i can give less effort. not in a malicious way but yea) and obviously ur not like that.”

In the caption, Chloee writes, “a lil throwback to my hinge days.” The post has amassed 2.5 million views and over 432,000 likes since it was uploaded, and in the comments, users expressed dismay, with one person declaring, “This is actually unreal.”

“How is he so self aware but also not. Im crying,” asked a user.

Another wondered in amazement, “He sat there… typed it out… and hit SEND?!?”

“I’m impressed that this was even communicated,” noted someone else.

“So they DO know!?!?!? THE WHOLE TIME!?!?” exclaimed another user.

Others argued that the person Chloee matched with on Hinge did the TikToker a favor.

“Listen this is a COMPLIMENT,” wrote one person.

“Girl he dodged the bullet FOR you,” another agreed.

“Honestly I’d rather get that text than ‘I don’t deserve you’ or ‘I’m not good enough’ Lmaoo,” said a third, calling out the boilerplate rejection messages that most people tend to use on apps like Hinge.

One user put it simply: “That text belonged in a THERAPY SESSION.”

