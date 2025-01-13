‘I’d be taking that one-hour Uber home’: Woman asks for Hinge date’s Instagram. Then she looks at his tagged photos

A woman has gone viral after sharing what she calls her “Hinge date from hell.” In the 8-minute clip, which has amassed 604,900 views, Nikki (@nikki.nicsss) begins by pointing out some red flags she probably shouldn’t have overlooked. This includes the profile only having old pictures, and then when she got his Instagram, discovering that he only has a few, obscure tagged photos where his face isn’t really clear.

Subsequently, as she met him in the car to drive to the date, she says she wasn’t attracted to his appearance—but despite this, wanted to go on the date.

Once they’re on the date, the man exhibits a few behaviors that Nikki finds annoying. This includes continually looking behind him, laughing loudly and obnoxiously enough for people to stare, and initially agreeing to be sober with her before not only ordering himself an alcoholic drink, but also trying to convince her to have one.

Things then took a turn for the worse for Nikki when, while doing karaoke during their date, her date started freestyle rapping about her dating history. In turn, when she refused to rap about him, she says the date got annoyed and they sat in silence in the karaoke booth.

“In that moment, I genuinely was like, ‘I miss my ex,’” she said. “I was appalled.”

However, things got worse when the date asked for a hug as she chose a final song.

In a follow-up video, Nikki picked up where she left off, explaining the rest of the date. After she dodged his hug, Nikki said the date seemed angry, as she sung Nicki Minaj’s “Starships” alone. Then, before the ride home he asked her if they’d have a second date. After half an hour in the car, Nikki says she eventually said yes, but claims she felt under pressure to lie.

“I wish that I never went on that date; I wish that I never got in that car and never picked a place where I could never get back home on my own,” she said. “Moral of the story is don’t get into a man’s car on the first date, you should meet up at the place and make sure that you know who you’re meeting up with.”

In the comments, users emphasized their belief that you can leave dates if you don’t feel comfortable. “I’d be taking that one hour Uber home immediately,” one wrote. “I don’t care how much it would cost.”

“Can we please normalize leaving mid-date and not forcing ourselves to suffer?” a second asked.

While a third added: “I do Irish goodbyes on horrible dates so I always drive my own car.”

Nikki didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

Advice bloggers say moving the conversation off the dating app and onto Instagram can be a bad idea. Mostly because conversations go to fizzle over on IG. It’s a good screening tool, as Reddit points out, that helps make sure the person you’re talking to isn’t married. However, Instagram is such a personal hub that, as this reader writes, asking for the handle in advance can be tacky.

“I’ll give out my socials after a successful first date. Anyone asking for it while chatting at least to my eyes just seems like they’re angling for followers,” they said.

Nikki isn’t the only TikToker to go viral for recounting a Hinge date gone wrong. Seattle woman Dani (@ddaannii107) went viral after sharing nasty texts she received from a Hinge match after she declined his offer to go on a trip together. “Luckily I am a very confident and secure person,” she said. But Dani says she felt compelled to share her story to warn other women.

