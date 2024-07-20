‘It’s just ruining the aesthetic’: Man shares ‘renter hack’ for how to hide the cords on your wall-mounted TV

A man has gone viral on TikTok for sharing a life hack that solves a common issue for renters: How to hide unsightly cords without risking damage to the walls of the apartment and losing your security deposit.

In the video, TikToker Joshua Mastin (@ijoshuajamal3) stands next to a freshly mounted TV. “I just had my new TV mounted, but I want to hide this cord right here because it’s just ruining the aesthetic that I’m going for,” he began.

“These cord hiders, they have this sticky adhesive that can damage the wall and cost you hundreds of dollars when you move out of your apartment,” he continues, while the video shows a picture of a damaged wall from his old apartment.

How do I prevent wall damage?

Armed with a cord concealer, ScotchBlue Painter’s Tape, a power extension cord, and scissors, Mastin walks viewers through his hack. “First thing you’re going to do is, obviously, use your painter’s tape,” he says, affixing a strip from the power outlet up to the back of the mounted TV. “If you want, you’re more than welcome to use a ruler to measure this out. For me, I’m just going to eyeball it because I’m lazy.”

Next, he reveals the adhesive-backed cord hider strips. “I’m gonna try to line it up right on top of the blue tape. Press it in for like a good 10 to 15 seconds, just to make sure it stick,” he advises, demonstrating how the tape acts as a barrier between the adhesive and the wall.

With the tape and cord hider in place, Mastin threads the power cord through the concealer, plugging it into the outlet on one end and connecting the TV on the other. “Now you should have something that looks like this,” he concludes.

Mastin’s video has so far racked up over 209,300 views and 200 comments since he posted it on July 7.

“Pro tip, you can buy white masking tape,” one commenter suggested, offering an alternative to the clearly visible blue tape.

Others recommend using Command Strips, while another viewer noted, “The blue tape is only meant to be on there for a few days.”

How long does painter’s tape last?

The ScotchBlue website states that its painter’s tape offers “14-day interior and exterior clean removal leaves behind no damage or sticky residue.”

However, a Reddit thread on the r/HomeImprovement subreddit titled “Will blue painters tape on a wall damage the surface if left on for a month?” features comments from users who claim the tape can be left on for much longer.

One user claimed, “I’ve left painter’s tape on painted drywall for months with no issues.” Another wrote, “It is highly unlikely there will be any issues. Don’t let it keep you up at night.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Joshua Mastin via email for comment.

