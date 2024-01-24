‘I’m sorry, we just ran out’: Hardee’s worker drinks the last orange juice before customer tries to order it

If you like a nice bottle of orange juice to wash down your breakfast, here’s one Hardee’s you should avoid—at least, that’s what this viral TikTok would have us believe.

Isaac Maus (@buzzen553) has a TikTok account specializing in videos displaying his admittedly impressive talent for chugging beverages. Videos on the account show Maus slamming down entire bottles of soda, energy drinks, and even a gut-wrenching liter of pickle juice in a single gulp.

Maus’ hidden talent might make him the worst guy to take your order at a fast-food drive-thru. Or at least one of his most popular videos might lead you to believe.

Maus posted the video last year on Dec. 15, and it’s now up to 1.6 million views. In it, Maus is shown wearing a Hardee’s uniform and working at the drive-thru register.

He appears to be taking a customer’s order, but after greeting them over his headset, he downs an entire single-serving bottle of Simply Orange juice in barely two chugs.

He then says to the customer, “You want orange juice? I’m sorry, ma’am, we just ran out.”

Maus’ video is captioned, “Let’s hope I don’t get fired,” but we’re almost positive that the video was intended for humor purposes only and that no real customer was used during the filming of the chug.

The video’s comments section was full of statements by fellow fast food workers who ‘fessed up to similar experiences.

“I used to work at Taco Bell and breakfast was almost over, so I ate the last hashbrown as a customer came up and asked for something with a hashbrown and I accidentally told her we had it,” Bri Valkyrie (@goddess_blackheart) wrote.

Another former Hardee’s worker wrote, “As someone who used to work there for 3 years this is 100% facts.”

“Bahahahhh bro I did this all the time back at Carls,” another viewer added, referring to Hardee’s sister company, Carl’s Jr.

Some viewers were also impressed by Maus’ trademark skill.

“Bro just crushed an oj in 2.5 secs,” wrote Carson (@ayoocarson).

