‘Harbor Freight messed up’: Woman issues PSA for Harbor Freight after purchasing $17 mini toolbox

You can always rely on Harbor Freight for a good deal. The store, which most recently went viral for its 40%-off jacks sales event, is best known for its array of tools and hardware for surprisingly cheap prices. One satisfied shopper has another PSA about the discount hardware store. Gaia (@gaiasophiaartistry), an artist on TikTok, went viral after sharing an exciting new find with viewers: Harbor Freight’s mini toolboxes.

In the clip, which has amassed 149,000 views, Gaia (@gaiasophiaartistry) warns Harbor Freight that “we’re coming for the chest.”

“So Harbor Freight messed up,” she begins, holding a black mini toolbox. “For their stores or chains, they bought these mini-tool chests for $17. They’re supposed to be […] end-cap items, right? But what they didn’t count on [is that] as soon as these are getting into the stores, they’re selling out.”

She then goes on to describe how she went to three different stores to find this toolbox, which she claims comes in an assortment of colors. She also pointed out features like the box’s lined shelves and a “magnetic close.” Gaia didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

How did Harbour Freight mess up?

“Here’s where they messed up,” she continues. “I don’t think they counted on us women stalking their stores like the Stanley Cup thing to go get you a mini tool chest for your desk. Now, of course, I’m going to decorate this one so because they black forever. But Harbor Freight, you kind of messed up your end cap. You planned it a little too good.”

On the Harbor Freight website, the toolbox, which comes in red, blue, and black, is described as having ball-bearing drawer sides, a top compartment that opens over 90 degrees, and a magnetic-locking mechanism. It also boasts 23 reviews with an average rating of five stars. The toolbox is made by U.S. GENERAL.

The toolbox went viral on TikTok, where shoppers are posting videos of themselves securing one.

In the comments, several users pointed out that Lowe’s has similar toolboxes. But Gaia remains unconvinced by their version of the product. “The Lowe’s one has a top that does not stop at the 90° and flops all the way open and it does not have any rollers in the drawers like these,” she said. “It is metal on metal.”

Other commenters claimed that some of their local stores were holding the stock until Black Friday, with Gaia replying to one commenter claiming that the item is set to be reduced to $9.99.

Harbor Freight didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

