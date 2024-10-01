‘HARBOR FREIGHT RULESSSS’: Harbor Freight customers wait for store to open for $289 car tool that’s ringing up to 40% off

There’s nothing quite like getting a good deal—which might be why so many people are eager to share their sales stories to platforms like TikTok.

Social media is filled with tales of people garnering incredible deals while shopping at popular retail stores. For example, one man claimed he found a 50-inch TV at Walmart for just $50. Another internet user stated that they discovered a $700 mower on sale at Home Depot for only $67.

Now, a user on TikTok has sparked discussion after showing off a deal he discovered at Harbor Freight.

What is the Harbor Freight jack deal?

For context, Harbor Freight is a retailer that specializes in selling tools, equipment, and accessories at discounted prices.

In a video with over 215,000 views, TikTok user @conquercustom shows himself and others outside of a Harbor Freight location.

“I’m at Harbor Freight for that 40% off jack. There’s already a couple people in line,” he says, showing other people waiting outside of the store. He then asks the group, “You guys ready to get this thing?”

Over the course of the video, the TikToker shows various people buying jacks, often pairing these purchases with buckets that they appear to be receiving for free.

At the end of the video, the TikToker shows the coupon that allowed him to get this incredible deal, presumably so that people watching the video can use it.

Is the jack deal still valid?

As noted by SlickDeals, the deal itself allowed shoppers to take 40% off any single jack made by the company Daytona.

However, the deal was only valid on one day—Sept. 28.

The TikToker says as much in the caption of his video, writing, “Harbor Freight 1 DAY ONLY! 40% jacks and a free bucket!!!! Better hurry up and get other there for your Jack & a Bucket!”

The bucket appeared to be available with another coupon that allowed one to receive a free bucket for every purchase of over $29.99.

In the comments section, some users said that the deal might not be as good as it initially appeared.

“My company had bought an about 8 of them over the course if 2 years they are the worst jacks ever. I have 3 in the shop now only ones still working,” claimed a commenter. The TikToker responded that he has had one of the same brand for around 20 years, and another from the brand for the past decade, both in working order.

In an email to the Daily Dot, the TikToker confirmed that the jacks are working as expected.

“I’ve used both Jacks already. I’ve had similar ones from HF in service in my shop for years without issue, but I couldn’t pass up on this sweat deal!” he wrote. “The low profile, long reach is especially nice for all the custom vehicles we work on. The metallic purple super duty is almost too pretty to use, but we have it under a truck already!”

He continued by saying that he frequents the store in search of such deals.

“I always watch for HF deals,” he said. “I’m going back today to take advantage of the $80 off Black Widow Spray Guns!”

“Hopefully this video will help convince Harbor Freight to partner with Conquer Custom to make some more fantastic content,” his email concluded.

We’ve reached out to Harbor Freight via email.

