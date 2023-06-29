‘They’re so strict about bringing on any extra carry-ons but any ‘shopping’ you do is fine’: Traveler shares ‘hack’ to avoiding extra bag fee on budget airlines

A traveler shared a hack to help fellow travelers sneak an extra bag on a plane and avoid paying the additional baggage fees — but would the proposed deception actually work?

The creative approach to getting an extra bag on a plane comes from creator Sammy (@bookthistrip), a travel blogger based in London with a following of nearly 77,000. This video generated more than 154,000 views since going up on the platform.

In it, the creator points the camera to a brown, paper shopping bag with a bag of popcorn visible at the top.

The text overlay on the video explains how the popcorn helps the traveler avoid extra baggage fees. “When you’re flying a budget airline and need to hide your extra purse under a bag of popcorn in a boots bag.” The creator also zooms in so viewers can get a better glimpse of the purse hidden below the popcorn.

The caption underscores the motivation: “Anything to avoid an extra bag fee.”

Viewers shared their own insights about additional baggage fees and how to avoid them in the comments.

“Omg yes they’re so strict about bringing on any extra carry ons but any “shopping” you do is fine,” one observed, adding, “haha genius.”

“Shhhh don’t tell,” another wrote, not wanting to blow up the baggage fee hack. “They are going to start checking it.”

“Hopefully this stays on the right side of TikTok,” the creator said.

Another confessed, “Omg I’ve been using a Chick-fil-A bag,” in an effort to outsmart airline employees.

According to TripAdvisor, there’s a broad range of fees for bags from the variety of airlines serving the U.S., with Allegiant charging carry-on fees of $18 to $50, Frontier charging $35 to $60, and Spirit affixing a $35 to $65 fee for carry-ons. Baggage fees are so reviled by passengers that one TikToker even decided to ship her luggage in order to avoid paying the airline their fee.

One commenter got right to the key question: “Wait but did this work?” adding, “bc this is genius.”

Sammy said simply, “Yes lol.”

