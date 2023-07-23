‘Did you mean 3-2oz cups??’: Raising Cane’s customer gets 32-ounce soda cup of mustard in her GrubHub order

A woman revealed a delivery app “fail,” receiving a 32-ounce cup of mustard after ordering Raising Cane’s through GrubHub.

The video featured TikTok user Abby Monea (@abbymonea) who recounted the incident. “So I just ordered Cane’s on GrubHub and I got a message from my driver saying, ‘I’m sorry. They don’t carry 32-ounce of mustard,” she told her 94,000 followers. “Call GrubHub for a refund.”

Afterward, the content creator received a message from her driver, saying, “Never mind. I got it.”

This left Monea confused since she didn’t recall ordering mustard and described herself as “not being a mustard girl.” Once she received her order, she went to put her straw in her drink only to discover it wasn’t a soft drink—it was mustard. Plastered onto the lid was a “caution hot” sticker.

Instead of wasting the mustard, she decided to use it. Monea dipped a chicken finger into the mustard and took a bite. Then, a piece fell out of her mouth and into the mustard. “Not in the mustard!” she exclaimed. Despite the confusion, she appreciated the 32oz mustard. “I don’t understand what is happening but I appreciate them making it happen for me.”

Monea reiterated her gratitude in the caption, “i appreciate innovation & team work it look to get my 32 oz of mustard i wanna give u both a kiss.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Monea via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment, and GrubHub and Raising Cane’s via press email. The video racked up over 865,000 views as of Saturday, leaving viewers confused.

“Did you mean 3-2oz cups?? That’s my only thinking here,” one viewer wrote.

“How does that even happen LMAO,” a second asked.

In addition, the content creator wasn’t the only one who experienced this from Raising Cane’s.

“Omg this happened to me one time! Except it was their secret sauce in a regular size cup,” one person shared.

“when I worked at canes sometimes people would come thru the drive thru just for the big cups of sauce, I always handed them a straw for the laughs,” a second commented.