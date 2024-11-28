‘You need to mark it up’: Goodwill customer can’t believe what she caught workers saying

A Goodwill customer is going viral on TikTok after she apparently witnessed two employees debating whether to mark up the price of certain items.

TikToker @drab.to.dreamy is an interior designer and self-proclaimed thrift addict with over 121,000 followers. She recorded her video while at Goodwill. In it, other customers and workers rummage through goods in the background. But while shopping, @drab.to.dreamy says she overheard two employees discussing whether to increase the prices of items that weren’t visibly damaged.

“They’re, like, searching through all of this stuff. They’re getting rid of stuff,” @drab.to.dreamy says. “And this guy walks up, and he says, ‘How much for this?’”

She says that same employee was asked by another worker whether the item in question was “scratched up or beaten up.” When the worker said it wasn’t, the second employee encouraged him to increase its price, the TikToker continues.

“He goes, ‘OK, well then you need to mark it up,’” @drab.to.dreamy says. What’s worse, the content creator says she overheard that same worker say that items priced at 99 cents were either “garbage or trash or very scratched up.”

The comments clearly disturbed @drab.to.dreamy. She added in her video’s caption that she didn’t think she was meant to hear the discussion between the two Goodwill workers.

“I DON’T THINK THE GOODWILL EMPLOYEES SHOULD HAVE BEEN SAYING THIS OUT LOUD,” she wrote via text overlay.

Still, their remarks didn’t sit well with her.

“Goodwill is nuts,” @drab.to.dreamy wrote in the accompanying video caption. “Especially if this is their actual policy.”

As of Wednesday, her clip had amassed more than 905,500 views.

Goodwill’s prices are steadily increasing

Goodwill customers have been calling out the store’s steadily-rising prices and markups for years now.

One shopper found a $6 Target bag for $9.99. Another Goodwill shopper found a jar from Dollarama being sold for 75 cents more. And then another shopper criticized the store after finding a tank top that was nearly 50% more at Goodwill than its original retail price.

And Yahoo! Finance said that Redditors, too, are taking notice of the fact that items like dishware and clothes might be cheaper at, say, Walmart.

“There was an Under Armour t-shirt with a large, gaping hole in it. Not a rip that could be sewn, but an actual hole 2” wide,” one Redditor who recently went to a Goodwill wrote in the r/Frugal subreddit. “They were asking $14 for it. You can buy a new UA t-shirt at the outlet mall for that price.”

Casey Jones, the founder and head of marketing and finance at CJ&CO said that rising prices at Goodwill can be attributed to several factors. For one, the cost of operating Goodwill stores has increased over time. Secondly, the quality and brand of donated clothes influences pricing. “High-end brand items or items in excellent condition may be prices higher,” Jones said.

And then there’s demand. As thrifting hauls flood social media apps, including TikTok, the want for stores like Goodwill has increased. That, too, can drive up prices, according to Jones.

Viewers are tired of price hikes

In the comments of @drab.to.dreamy’s video, several viewers said they’ve taken notice of Goodwill’s price increases.

“Mine sells used dollar tree items for $4,” one woman shared.

“My local Goodwill is literally OUT OF CONTROL!” a second viewer wrote. “Their prices are ridiculously high.”

“Yeah the pricing at Goodwill is insane. I’m so sick of it,” another said. “There’s no rhyme or reason to it either. I want to open a thrift store one day and it actually be a THRIFT store.”

Because of the so-called “price gouging” happening at some Goodwill locations, viewers said that they now shop elsewhere.

“Goodwill should be like garage sale prices,” one viewer revealed. “Because for 7.99$-9.99 I can get that brand new at ross.”

“I just don’t go to good will anymore,” another said.

“Don’t stop at goodwill for second hand items I used to work there and every store chooses their own prices,” one former employee commented. “Stop at more lowkey thrift stores!!!”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @drab.to.dreamy via TikTok comment and to Goodwill through email.

