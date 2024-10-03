‘I didn’t even know adults could get that’: Woman warns against shopping at the Goodwill bins after what happened to her

A woman is warning others against shopping at Goodwill bins after she caught Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease from shopping in its outlet bins. In a viral stitch, a doctor discusses the disease and its symptoms.

The video is from TikTok user Dr. Myro Figura (@doctormyro), who stitched a video from a woman who claims to have gotten an illness after shopping at the thrift store Goodwill.

“Everyone always says, ‘Go to the Goodwill bins. You’ll get so much good stuff for cheap,’” she says at the start of the video. “What they don’t tell you is you can get Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease. Like I did two weeks ago, from digging around in the bins for four hours. I didn’t even know adults could get that.”

Can adults get Hand, Food, and Mouth Disease?

Figura pauses the woman’s video to weigh in.

“Oh, you absolutely can,” Figura says. “This disease is caused by coxsackievirus. Which causes blistering in the hands, feet, and mouth. And the coxsackievirus is incredibly contagious. It has no treatment. You just have to let it resolve on its own.”

In the caption, Figura writes, “When thrifting gets dangerous.” The video has amassed more than 1.1 million views and 1,600 comments.

Viewers weigh in on the dangers of thrifting

In the comments, users suggested the woman should’ve used personal protective equipment before digging around in Goodwill outlet bins that feature items sold by the pound.

“Why would you not wear gloves??” wrote one user.

A second user asked, “Who digs around in bins for 4 hours??”

“This could happen in any store or public place,” noted a third user.

Somebody else wrote, “New fear unlocked.”

Goodwill recommends gloves

Gloves aren’t required when shopping at the Goodwill bins, but it might not be a bad idea to bring some along. According to this Goodwill blog post, shoppers who want to literally dig through the mountains of thrifted items should at least consider wearing gloves.

“Gloves are not required, but they might be useful when digging through the bins. Broken glass or dirty items could be in the bins,” the post reads.

The Daily Dot reached out to Figura via TikTok comment and Goodwill via email for comment.

