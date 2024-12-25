‘How is this possible?’: Driver says his GMC truck just ‘spins’ and ‘won’t start.’ A mechanic immediately realizes why

A car mechanic is going viral on TikTok after he noticed a potentially fatal flaw on a GMC truck that was recently brought into his shop.

Featured Video

User (@tamayo_tech), the TikTok account associated with a Texas-based auto mechanic, said he was servicing a vehicle recently brought in. The technician said a customer got the car towed in because it “spins over and won’t start.”

After a quick glance, it became clear why. @tamayo_tech said he noticed that the GMC truck was only equipped with one pedal.

“Bro, where’s the other pedal that goes there?” he asked. “Unless I’m not aware of the one-pedal vehicles? This can’t be real.” As of Wednesday, the mechanic’s video had amassed more than 2.6 million views.

Advertisement

Are there cars with only one pedal?

The short answer is no.

There are some vehicles, including at least one GMC model, that are equipped with a one-pedal driving feature, however. With this, drivers can use the accelerator pedal to both speed up and slow down.

But even if you use one pedal for most of the driving, the brake can be utilized as-needed. One-pedal driving is just one way some electric cars work to preserve their brakes because they’re used less.

Advertisement

Cars that offer this aren’t completely brake-less, though. The brake pedal is available on all cars for situations that require immediate stopping.

What disadvantages are there to one-pedal driving?

It’s a technology that isn’t familiar to the general public, for starters. Per What Car:

When driving in stronger regenerative braking settings, lifting off the accelerator can cause the car to slow when you don’t want it to, therefore reducing efficiency.

It can take getting used to.

Some cars offer minimal regenerative braking adjustment.

Advertisement

Viewers can’t believe drivers’ predicament

In the comments section of @tamayo_tech’s video, several viewers said they couldn’t believe the affected driver brought a car with one pedal into an auto stop.

“How are these people surviving in life?” one woman asked.

“That’s a $1,000 charge just for being dense,” another quipped.

Advertisement

“Omg no, take the license,” another advised the mechanic.

Others said that they, too, couldn’t understand how a car only had one pedal. In the comments, they joked about what the affected driver may have asked for at the auto shop.

“I’d like to order a new gas/brake pedal please,” one viewer quipped.

“Charge them for another pedal,” another advised.

Advertisement

“It needs more pedal fluid,” a third user added.

It’s ultimately unclear why this GMC didn’t start and spun. The Daily Dot has reached out to @tamayo_tech via TikTok comment and to GMC through email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.