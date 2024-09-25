‘You reap what you sow’: Woman says she can’t even put her GMC vehicle in reverse

When purchasing a used car, things can go south really fast. Some folks have no problem lying about whatever problems their car has.

There are some guidelines one can follow when purchasing used cars. Shop brands that are known to be long-lasting and dependable, like Toyota. Check the vehicle’s history on Carfax or AutoCheck, and consider getting an inspection done by a professional.

This is probably advice TikToker Uniqua McFadden (@uniquamcfadden) could’ve used before purchasing a used GMC crossover SUV.

McFadden, in a TikTok that was viewed over 12,000 times, details her horrible GMC-buying experience.

“Storytime of how I bought a lemon,” she starts. “So this is my car. I’ve had it for about four months now. [I] got it from a co-worker whose dad is a car salesman. So a few months ago, my car started making a funny noise. … Let me show y’all.”

She walks around the back of her GMC before the video cuts to her sitting in the driver’s seat of the car and putting her key in the ignition. Once it starts, it makes a continuous, low rumbling noise. “You hear that? That’s the noise it started making,” she questions.

McFadden says the man who sold her the vehicle wasn’t exactly responsive to concerns. She also notes it isn’t just the rumbling noise that is concerning her.

“So I reached out to him and told him the noise it was making, and he ignored it. I also told him that my air wasn’t blowing out cold air. Hot air blowing out. I know y’all can’t feel it but it’s hot,” she says, holding her hand up to the car’s vents.

Going in reverse? Not an option.

McFadden says the issues in her vehicle only got worse. “So about a week ago, I pull my car in, and it won’t even go into reverse. You see, my front camera’s on. It won’t even go into reverse,” she says after shifting gears.

In a caption for the video, she warned folks against buying used cars and urged them to always get a warranty.

“Stop buying used cars and always get warranty even though i had warranty he renigged on it. But you reap what you sow,” she shared.

Should you buy a used car?

According to Consumer Reports, there are several benefits to purchasing a certified pre-owned vehicle. Oftentimes, these cars are run through assessments and diagnostic testing to ensure their components are in working order. Also, they come with a warranty period dictated by an amount of time or mileage threshold.

Getting extended warranties directly from an auto manufacturer is probably your best bet if you’re looking for additional coverage, too. While there are third-party companies that offer warranties, many folks with bad experiences advise against buying these.

Viewers weigh in

One viewer urged Uniqua to take legal action. “Definitely Sue cause they knew,” they recommended.

Someone else said that her car isn’t a lemon since she bought it used. But that doesn’t mean she still can’t go after the person who sold it. “It’s not a lemon unless it’s new. You made a bad purchase. Get a lawyer,” they wrote.

Others, however, took more of an issue with the auto manufacturer itself. Several other TikTokers said they would never buy used American car brands. “Whew chile i will never buy any of the gm or ford suvs they are all horrible made and unreliable unless some of the really older ones they used to be a good brand unfortunately,” one said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to McFadden via TikTok comment and to GMC via email for further information.

