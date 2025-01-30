‘What do I do now?’: Woman prepays $40 at gas station. Her car can only take $29

Over the past year, gas prices have remained relatively consistent, with the average price per gallon currently sitting at around $3.04.

That said, given that everything in the United States feels like it’s getting more expensive, drivers are trying to find any way they can to limit the amount of money they pay at the pump.

Sometimes, this can involve putting a product in your gas tank to supposedly increase fuel economy. Other times, this involves prepaying for gas to ensure that you don’t spend over a certain amount.

However, the latter can cause problems. Specifically, what happens when someone overpays for gas when they’ve prepaid?

What happens when you overpay for gas?

In a video with over 413,000 views, TikTok user Alexa Curtis (@alexacurtisunfiltered) poses a question to viewers.

“When I prepay for gas, 40 bucks, and the car only takes 29, do I go back in?” she asks. “Do I get the money back?”

Immediately, commenters began to share what they believe happens when you are under the prepaid amount.

“I used to work at a gas station, if you used your card it will go back on there(there is not set time, it depends on the card company on when you’ll get the money back),” said a user. “If it was cash then they’ll hand you the remaining money! If you need a receipt they can print and updated one with the new price on it.”

“The gas station i work at it doesnt matter if u pay cash or card u have to come back in for ur change as our systems dont process the change back on to cards,” added another.

“Cash, yes. If it’s a card & u either paid at the pump or inside & chose ‘debit’, always go back in and check bc it’s likely the difference has been dispersed as ‘cash’ to the register,” stated a third.

What’s the truth?

In general, experts say that one doesn’t have to worry if they overpay during a prepay when using a card. This is because the difference is typically refunded to the card, though the timeline for when this difference will be repaid can vary considerably.

If one has prepaid in cash, however, they should re-enter the store and collect their change, as the store has no way of refunding them otherwise.

That said, if one is unsure whether their card will be refunded, they can always simply enter the store and inquire about whether the extra money will be returned to their card.

