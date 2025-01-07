‘I fill up at Costco’: Woman issues warning about gas station handles. Then she says to always look for this

A woman is going viral on TikTok after warning people, specifically women and teens, against using certain gas pumps.

Featured Video

In her clip, Jenna Lee (@jlee2.07) said that certain bad actors are tampering with gas pumps to trap customers.

“There is a new thing going around to where they want to steal you,” she explained. As of this writing, Lee’s video showing viewers which gas pumps to avoid has amassed more than 10.4 million views.

Which gas pumps should you be wary of?

Lee said that drivers shouldn’t pick up the pump handle at a gas station if they see a piece of paper or a rag covering it.

Advertisement

“Randos are going up, and they’re putting a toxin on this paper,” Lee shared. She added that this alleged toxin causes those who touch it to pass out. Once this happens, Lee suggested that the offender will come to cause harm, including kidnapping.

As a result, Lee said she’s in the process of making a list of gas stations to avoid.

“There is a P-L-A-N in place, and it’s not good for us,” she said.

Is this legit?

Lee isn’t the first person to draw attention to this alleged ploy, which involves criminals waiting for victims to pass out in their cars.

Advertisement

But in a 2022 PolitiFact post, experts said they found no evidence that human traffickers were doing this to kidnap unsuspecting victims.

PolitiFact said it couldn’t find evidence that “tainted tissues are being used in kidnapping attempts.” It added, though, that there’s evidence of people finding tissues on their cars (though there’s no telling whether these papers were dangerous or contained a lethal toxin).

In August 2022, for instance, a woman in Houston said she was poisoned after touching a napkin left on her car door.

PolitiFact said that while trafficking is widespread, so are myths about it. And so far, experts are not aware of any situations where traffickers use tainted tissues to lure their victims.

Advertisement

Still, if you want to stay safe while pumping gas, there are other etiquette tips to follow, such as wearing gloves while doing it, using touch-free pay options, and washing your hands 20 seconds after pumping.

Viewers offer their safety tips

In the comments section of Lee’s video, several others shared their own gas station-related safety tips.

Advertisement

“I fill up at Costco,” one woman shared. “They will have to be pretty quick to do that. The gas attendants pay attention to everything. Thanks for the info.”

“Since COVID started, I always wear a disposable glove,” another said.

“A good practice is situational awareness,” a third viewer wrote. “While in your room, take a look around, close your eyes and while they’re closed, try to remember where everything is. Oldtimer told me, it helps so much.”

“Wear gloves when filling up on gas! Like heavy-duty gloves,” a fourth user added.

Advertisement

Others said that horror stories like the one Lee shared made them wary of gas stations. Some advocated for more full-service stations as a result.

“America is so scary,” one viewer said.

“We need to go back to full-service stations,” another wrote. “Safer and I miss it.”

“People look at me crazy when I say I don’t put my gas in,” a third woman added. “I never have, my husband does it. Thisis why.”

Advertisement

The Daily Dot has reached out to Lee via TikTok comment.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.