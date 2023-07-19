‘She knew’: Gas station worker catches customer trying to pay for gas with fake $45

The moment a woman tried to pay for gas with fake five-dollar bills was caught on camera during a live social media feed.

In the viral video that has been viewed over 215,000 times, TikToker GeorgiaPeach (@georgiapeach1979) received several fake five-dollar bills while working as a cashier at a gas station and immediately noticed something was amiss.

“Oh no, these fake,” she said after she counted the money and realized the bills seemed counterfeit.

She then pulled out a money marker that detects whether bills are real or not to test them. Unsurprisingly, none of the bills passed the test.

“Oh yeah, she just gave me some fake money,” the cashier confirmed.

Shortly after, the customer returned to the store to inquire about what was going on with the gas she paid for.

“Start the pump,” the customer said.

“Baby, this fake,” the cashier said while patting the bills.

“Which one of ’em?” the customer responded.

“All these is fake,” Georgiapeach fired back.

She then held up the bills with the markings on them to prove that they were, in fact, counterfeit. The woman immediately demanded that the TikToker return the fake bills to her. She alleged that someone else gave her the fake bills after breaking a $100 bill.

“Who gave you this?” the cashier asked.

“We finna see ’cause this gonna go viral,” the woman said.

Eventually, Georgiapeach gave the customer back her money.

“She just gave me forty-five dollars worth of fake bills,” she said to the camera in disbelief.

The use or possession of counterfeit bills is illegal according to federal and state law and can carry stiff penalties. However, to be prosecuted for the crime, it must be proved that a person who possesses or attempts to use fake money intended to do so. Though it is very difficult to get convicted of a crime for using or possessing counterfeit money, it is still possible to face arrest and be charged.

In the comments section, many believed that the customer was well aware that the money was fake.

“She knew,” one viewer commented.

Many echoed the sentiment, while others argued that the cashier shouldn’t have handed the woman back the bills.

“U not suppose to give it back to her,” one commenter wrote.

“Must keep and turn in to the police so they can figure where it came from,” a second said.

Some viewers found the whole interaction quite comical.

“Not you telling the other customers,” one commenter added, along with laughing emojis.

The Daily Dot contacted GeorgiaPeach for more information.