‘I was wrong. I thought that was common sense’: Expert shares front-loading washer tip. Viewers can’t believe how many people don’t know this

An appliance store worker dispensed valuable advice about maintaining a front-loading washing machine, but some thought it was common sense that everyone should have on board already.

The washing machine wisdom came from the TA Appliances (@taappliances) account, tied to a family-owned business in Kitchener, Ont., that’s been around for over a century. The July 29 video has garnered more than 1.2 million views.

In it, the TA representative starts with his catchphrase, based on the series of videos on the account: “Here’s something I didn’t know until I started working in an appliance store.”

He then shares, “If you have a front-loading washing machine. Then, after each load, you should leave your door cracked open a little bit, because that’s a watertight seal. That means any water left inside of the unit is going to just sit there and get moldy and gross.”

From there, he notes, “But leaving it open creates a little airflow and helps keep your washing machine cleaner for longer.”

The accompanying caption read, “This one is CRUCIAL for anyone with a front loading machine. You MUST leave that door open after use until dry inside. This will save you THOUSANDS!”

The perfect environment for mold growth

An article from Homes and Gardens elaborates further.

“Washing machines are dark, damp places, which, without proper ventilation can be the perfect environment for mold growth. As a result, your laundry may develop musty mold or mildew smells,” explained Yessica Bello, owner and principal cleaner at Bello’s Cleaning, in the article.

The author added, “Just as opening a bathroom window after a shower will stop condensation and mold buildup, ventilating your washing machine’s drum by keeping its door open between washes will largely discourage mold growth in the first place.”

Should you already know this?

Some commenters on the TikTok page thought that advice was pretty evident already.

“That’s like common sense I fear,” cracked one, which led the TA account manager to respond, “Be afraid.”

“Omg,” exclaimed another. “Seriously, do people not leave their washing doors open even on a top loader? I thought everyone knew this.”

Someone else noted, “I knew that and I don’t work at an appliance store.”

But for some, the video was a revelation.

“Everyone saying it’s common sense, please consider many of us are learning household tips for the first time. This is helpful!”

The account manager responded, “Thank you! there’s a whole generation of new appliance users that were never taught. so we are trying to help.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the store via online contact form and TikTok direct message.

