‘This is probably the worst case scenario’: Couple buys a foreclosed house. It belonged to a hoarder

Although some housing costs have stabilized, many areas are still seeing high prices for housing.

This has led to some pursuing alternative routes for finding a new place to live, such as foreclosure auctions. Foreclosure auctions occur when a homeowner has fallen behind on payments and the property is reverted back to the mortgage lender, who in turn sells it via auction.

While this can lead to a good deal for wannabe homeowners, it can also present issues, as Ohio-based TikTok user Izzi (@ruggreno) recently discovered.

In a video with over 134,000 views, Izzi says that she and her boyfriend bought a house via an online foreclosure auction. All they had seen of the house was the outside and several pictures, something that isn’t uncommon for such auctions.

When they won the bid, they went to the home and discovered it had been owned by hoarders.

“We had no idea what it looked like, no idea what we were getting into, and this is probably the worst case scenario,” Izzi says in the video.

Mayo Clinic defines “hoarding disorder” as “an ongoing difficulty throwing away or parting with possessions because you believe that you need to save them.” This may not only apply to items with sentimentality or perceived usefulness. Those severely suffering from hoarding disorder may feel compelled to save garbage and products that have outgrown their usefulness.

Hoarding can result in numerous negative side effects.

“Health problems include falls or accidents and inability of emergency personnel to enter or remove an ill person,” writes the Executive Office of Health and Human Services for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. “Clutter, garbage, animal or human feces and resulting mold or infestation can also cause respiratory and other health problems.”

In Izzi’s case, she shows a home almost completely covered in refuse to the point that its makeup is difficult to discern. Izzi says that, at the time she and her boyfriend purchased it, there were “4 dogs and a cat, plus 3 kids, a mom, and a grandma” living in the home.

Izzi later posted a follow-up video offering more details about her purchase.

In this video, Izzi notes that she and her boyfriend paid around $130,000 for the home. As the area is growing and nearby houses go for around $250,000, she says that even with the additional work they will have to put in, she will be making a positive return on her investment.

She goes on to state that the house was being foreclosed upon because the previous owners did not pay their taxes. Additionally, child services had been called prior to their move-in and deemed the house unlivable, “so they were going to have to leave the house anyway.”

That said, Izzi says that she and her boyfriend have been doing their best to accommodate the previous family, giving them an extra month to remove any items they may want.

Overall, Izzi and her boyfriend are in good spirits about the situation.

“YES we knew what the risks were and YES we chose to do it anyway,” she writes in the follow-up’s caption. “We’re young and fun and are so happy to be able to do a project like this with our families.”

In the comment section, many users shared their thoughts on Izzi’s situation.

“It should be illegal not to disclose that it’s a hoarder situation,” wrote one user.

“That poor family, I hope they’re ok,” shared another.

A few claimed they had made similar purchases with positive results.

“We did this! Got a 3000 ft brick home on 2 acres with a pond for $125k,” recalled a commenter. “It was terrible to clean! But now it was so beyond worth it!”

“We bought a house just like this on the inside,” added a second. “Get a dumpster and a couple friends. wear masks! I cannot stress that enough.”

In response, Izzi wrote, “our friends and family are SO excited to help! We can’t wait to turn this into a bonding experience for us all LOL.”

