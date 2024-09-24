‘This is unacceptable build quality’: School bus driver shows what he ‘hates’ about the new 2024 school buses made by Ford

A TikToker recently reviewed a “brand new” 2024 school bus with a Ford E-series chassis. Spoiler: He’s not a fan.

TikTok user ClawBoss (@clawbossnj), a school bus driver from New Jersey, posted the video on Sept. 17 and has so far accumulated over 470,000 views.

In the video, the driver gives his viewers a tour of the bus, pointing out what he finds frustrating about its design and functionality. “This is a brand new 2024 school bus, and I’m gonna show you the things I hate about it,” he says.

ClawBoss starts by pointing out an absent feature he’s a huge fan of. “I hate that this bus doesn’t come with cruise control,” he remarks.

He adds that he uses “cruise control everywhere I go. Not having cruise control absolutely sucks.”

Does Ford usually have cruise control?

The specific model Clawboss is showcasing doesn’t have it. However, adaptive cruise control is listed as an optional feature for both the 2025 and 2022 Ford E-series cutaway chassis models.

Next, he demonstrates the tight space in the driver’s area, showing how the steering wheel presses against his body while seated. “I hate how there’s not that much room here. As you can see, I am right up against the steering wheel,” he says, adding, “Yes, I’m a bigger guy, but I’m also a tall guy, and I don’t have much room for my legs either.”

Moving on to the build quality, ClawBoss zooms in on two visible holes in the interior paneling. “I hate the quality control on these buses,” he says, pointing at a gap in the materials. “This fitment here is absolutely horrible. … This is unacceptable build quality if you’re asking me, in my honest opinion. That is—that’s horrible.”

Finally, he humorously demonstrates the bus’s low ceiling height by walking to the middle of the vehicle and opening the emergency ceiling exit with his head.

Viewer reactions to the school bus

One commenter wrote, “My school has them, the seats are so close together, i’m 5’9 nd I have little to no leg room.”

“They cut costs at every corner possible to make higher profit margins,” a second added.

“Brand new vehicle and no cruise is crazy,” a third remarked.

To provide a balanced review, the TikToker later follows up with a video that highlights some of the bus’s positive features. He praises the interior LED lights, air conditioning, and comprehensive camera system, which includes front, back, and driver door cameras. Despite this, he concludes, “I have more dislikes than likes, but, overall, it’s not for me.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to ClawBoss via email and to Ford via its press email for comment.

