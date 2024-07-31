‘Couldn’t pay me to drive a lightning’: Online shopper says Ford is practically ‘giving away’ certain trucks on its site. Viewers aren’t so sure

A TikTok video showcasing Ford’s latest lease deals on its F-150 Lightning electric trucks has ignited a heated debate online. Viewers are questioning whether these offers are truly as remarkable as claimed.

Personal finance content creator Ravi Wadan (@raviwadan) posted a video on July 20 showcasing what he described as Ford “giving away” its 2023 F-150 Lightning models. The video, which has garnered 43,500 views, features Wadan scrolling through Ford’s website and detailing various lease offers.

“Ladies and gentlemen, Ford is giving away these 2023 F150 Lightnings,” Wadan says in the video. “I mean, they’re not giving them away, but these are some damn good deals.”

Diving into the specifics of Ford’s offers, Wadan breaks down the lease options for various F-150 Lightning models.

He starts with the XLT trim, remarking, “You can get this 2023 F150 Lightning XLT for just $378 a month!” He does note, however, that it also requires a $6,077 upfront payment.

Moving up the range, Wadan highlights what he calls “the best value of the bunch”—the Lightning Lariat. This model can be leased for $484 a month, though it requires a heftier $7,683 fee at signing.

For those interested in the top-tier option, Wadan points out the Platinum trim. “You’ve also got the platinum trim going for $652 a month,” he says, noting the steeper $10,051 due at signing for this luxury model.

Behind the price cuts

As reported by the Drive, these price cuts are part of Ford’s strategy to boost sales of its electric trucks. Lease rebates vary by location and trim level, with some models seeing price cuts up to $15,250.

Despite Wadan’s enthusiasm, many viewers in the comments section were skeptical of the deals’ value.

“Horrible deals!! That large due at signing?? Crazy,” one user commented.

Another viewer added, “That’s not giving away by any means. The due at signing is bananas!”

One commenter suggested that Ford needs to return to its 2021 pricing strategy to regain consumer interest. “The only way they will recover [is] if they go back to the announcement prices they were going to do like the base being 40K,” they wrote.

According to an article by the Verge, Ford has raised the price of the F-150 Lightning multiple times since its initial announcement. The base “Pro” trim, which was originally advertised at $39,974 in May 2021, has seen its price increase four times, reaching $59,974—a $20,000 increase. It is now listed at $51,990 for cash purchases on Ford’s website.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Ravi Wadan and to Ford via email.

