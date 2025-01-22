‘Never’: Dealership salesman says never buy these 2 Ford models used. Then he blasts this Mercedes C-Class

We get the feeling Keshawn Cage (@lifewithkey_) might be lowkey trying out some one-liners for a standup comedy career while watching his recent viral video where the Washington state car salesman dishes on the bad used cars brands and models prospective buyers should avoid on used car lots.

Featured Video

Cage, who works at Maxx Autos Plus in the Tacoma area, clearly doesn’t think much of Dodge as a brand. He names four Dodge models (Hornet, Dart, Journey, and Caravan) along with a couple of Fords (Fusion hybrid, Escape) among his must-miss autos.

“Never buy these cars at the used car dealership. They’re gonna have problems 9 times out of 10 and cost you more money than it’s worth,” he said at the start of the bad used cars clip, which has been viewed more than 700,000 times.

Dealership salesman names ‘don’t buy’ models

Worth noting: Cage works at a used Chevrolet, Ford, Toyota, and GMC dealer, so the fact that he was willing to throw shade at two brands his employer carries—he’s also not a fan of the Chevy Cruze—says a lot.

Advertisement

Some internet sleuthing around auto quality experts shows he’s not just blowing hot air. Let’s go in order:

Ford Escape: Known for transmission failures, engine stalling, and persistent electrical issues, particularly in 2014 models, according to Rerev.com

Dodge Hornet: Slashgear tells us early reviews of this newer model indicate build quality concerns, with potential reliability issues.

Ford Fusion Hybrid: Older models face hybrid battery failures and transmission malfunctions, leading to high repair costs, according to TheDriverAdviser.com.

Advertisement

Mercedes C300’s issues include electrical failures, engine gasket leaks, and transmission malfunctions, especially in older, high-mileage models, according to EnginePatrol.com.

Range Rover: Persistent air suspension failures, electrical malfunctions, and engine reliability concerns make this vehicle costly to maintain, per RoversElite.com.

Chevrolet Cruze: Engine stalling, turbocharger failures, and coolant system leaks are common, particularly in models from 2011–2015, according to TheAutomotiveDude.com.

Dodge Dart: Reportedly have transmission failures, excessive oil consumption, and electrical malfunctions, leading to frequent breakdowns, based on the findings of CarComplaints.com.

Advertisement

Dodge Journey: ReRev.com found reports of transmission failures, premature brake wear, and electrical issues.

Dodge Caravan: Frequent transmission failures, brake wear, and electrical system failures have been noted in older models, according to CarsCounsel.com.

Do good used cars exist?

When it comes to used cars that are reliable and likely to hold onto their value, Consumer Reports’ 2024 top 10 list oddly included one overlap that clashed with Cage’s do-not-buy list. CR’s top recommendations were:

Advertisement

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

2019 Hyundai Elantra

2018 Honda HR-V

2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid

2021 Kia Sportage

2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

2020 Mazda CX-9

2020 Buick Envision

2015 Toyota Tacoma

2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata

No subject matter seems to elicit opinions like cars and trucks, and the comments section of Cage’s video on bad used cars were no exception.

“Toyota will never be on this list. Those cars last forever,” one apparent Toyota fan wrote.

Someone with similar feelings said, “I just only buy Japanese brands… Toyota, nissan, honda, etc… that’s an advise I’ll never forget.”

Advertisement

And then there was some more heat thrown at Dodge.

“You won’t find a Dodge Hornet at the used car lot anyway because they’re all still in the new car lot, unsold.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Cage via direct message, and to Dodge/Stellantis, Ford, Chevrolet, Mercedes, Jaguar Range Rover, BMW and Audi by email.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.