‘After all it’s a Ford‘: Driver warns against Ford Bronco Sport after repairs cost more than the 16K it’s worth

Thinking about getting a Ford Bronco? One TikToker says you might want to rethink that decision.

In a viral video, TikTok user Ryan (@lifewithryan) issued a warning: “Hi, guys. This is your sign not to get a Bronco. If you’re thinking about getting a Bronco or somebody around you wants to get a Bronco, tell them don’t even [expletive] think about it.”

The video, which racked up 39,100 views since being posted on Sept. 12, details the costly repairs he’s facing for his 2021 Ford Bronco Sport. After purchasing the car with 34,000 miles on it, he drove it up to 70,000 miles, and now he’s being told he needs a new transmission, catalytic converter, and engine repairs—all totaling $18,000.

The kicker? The Bronco is only worth $16,000, and his warranty expired 10,000 miles ago. “At the end of the day, it’s a Ford. Run,” he concludes.

The comments section was quick to respond, with one viewer pointing out, “Oh bronco SPORT… that makes more sense.”

“And this is why we do regularly scheduled maintenance,” a second commenter wrote.

A third commenter added, “I’d never buy a Ford period… Lease German. And finance Japanese.”

“It all depends on the model buddy there’s good Ford’s and unreliable Hondas lol can’t win em all,” one more replied.

How does Ford measure up against other brands?

This kind of debate about reliability isn’t new. In fact, discussions on which car brands can be trusted have been ongoing for decades. According to J.D. Power’s 2024 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study, which measures problems per 100 vehicles, Lexus ranks highest with just 135 problems per 100 vehicles. Lexus is followed closely by Toyota with 147. Buick also performs well, rounding out the top three.



On the other hand, Ford falls below the industry average, with 239 problems per 100 vehicles. This places it behind other mass-market brands like Kia (187 problems) and Mazda (185 problems).

Ironically, while Ford’s overall performance is below average, the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport model—despite the TikToker’s grievances—is actually rated as “Great” by J.D. Power, with a score of 81 out of 100 in quality and reliability.

