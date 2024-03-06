‘So what are we supposed to do if we have allergies?’: Flight attendant slams customers who blow their noses on planes

New flight attendant “icks” just dropped. According to an airline industry worker named Taryn (@tarynonajourney), blowing your nose outside of a bathroom while on an aircraft is disgusting.

She didn’t specify whether or not someone doing it into a tissue is a bad idea, but she listed a series of other things passengers do she finds nasty in a viral TikTok that accrued over 60,000 views. These unsatisfactory behaviors include passing gas, picking your nose, and blowing your nose directly into your hand.

While it seemed like the majority of her message was aimed directly at toddlers, several viewers responded to her clip and wrote that they weren’t necessarily picking up what she was putting down.

She begins her clip, in full uniform, and walks through the aisle of what appears to be an aircraft before rattling off her flier gripes.

“I’m not sure why I would have to say this but one, we don’t wanna hear you blow your nose while we are in a closed, tight environment,” she says. “That is disrespectful to other people, and I feel like you could go to the bathroom and blow your nose. Two, if you have to pass gas go to the bathroom, we know what a fart smells like, we don’t want to walk through and walk through your fart air. No, I don’t want to.”

Taryn urges passengers to take care of anything involving bodily functions, boogers, and flatulence, in the bathroom—out of sight, out of mind.

“Three, if you have to dig in your nose, go to the bathroom and use tissue. Excuse yourself, you’re sitting around several other people. We don’t want to be around you picking your nose,” she adds. “Four: don’t blow your nose in your hand that is disgusting. Why do I have to say this to adults I’m not sure, but that is disgusting. We don’t want to see you, hear you, know that you’re blowing your nose in your hand.”

There have been instances where the emissions of passengers in various forms have captured the attention, and ire, of others on board—like the time an American Airlines passenger was “excessively farting” to such an extreme degree that fellow fliers complained so much the flight was ultimately returned to the gate.

As for blowing one’s nose and coughing, during the height of the COVID pandemic, before the CDC recently ruled that the disease should now be treated like the flu, an airline passenger in 2021 was fined $10,500 for blowing his nose and coughing into a blanket while aboard a flight, the Independent said, while referencing a report from the FAA.

“The incident occurred on a JetBlue flight from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Los Angeles, California in December, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA),” the Independent reported. “A zero-tolerance stance towards rule breakers on flights has been adopted by the FAA this year, with the approach recently extended until 13 September.”

In the comments section of Taryn’s TikTok post, however, many viewers disagreed with her preferences.

“So what are we supposed to do if we have allergies?” one user challenged.

“I’m not going to the bathroom,” another said.

Someone else remarked, “I’m just saying……. a couple of those rules are iffy.”

However, others thought Taryn was right on the money.

“This applies to restaurants or eating areas also,” one user said.

“Thanks for saying this,” another replied.

And a third added, “Friend please say it louder for the people in the back !!!”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Taryn via email for further comment.