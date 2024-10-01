‘Smh just had to pull over’: Mechanic shares what damage can be done to vehicle when you continue driving on a flat

A mechanic sparked discussion on TikTok recently after sharing what happened to a car that had been driven on a flat tire for an extended period.

TikTok user @harrisautomotive, run by mechanic Phillip Harris, posted a video of him working on a 2020 Honda Civic. The clip has garnered over 15,400 views at the time of writing.

Harris starts the video by laying out the issue, showing a “blinged-out” 2020 Honda Civic.

“Customer states… that when she goes to put gas in, the fuel goes in and comes straight down on the ground after she caught a flat,” he explains.

Harris then checks the damage under the vehicle, hoping for a “quick and easy” fix but soon realizes that won’t be the case.

“The customer dropped this off at 7:30 and said, ‘Can I have it back by 10:00?’” Harris states. “I don’t think so.”

Upon inspection, he reveals a ruptured filler neck, a damaged gas tank, and a severely impacted undercarriage.

“This car caught a flat. … The tire separated, and it came up,” Harris explains. “And she kept driving instead of just pulling over. Changing the spare, changing the flat. It kept hitting.”

He further explains that the damage caused the fuel filler neck to be cut in half.

“She’s trying to fill the car with gas, but obviously it’s missing the tank,” Harris says. “This thing is gonna need a complete gas tank because this is all one piece.”

Harris ends the video by saying he’ll call the customer and possibly post a follow-up to show the repair.

Why a mechanic wouldn’t recommend driving on a flat tire

According to experts, driving on a flat tire isn’t just risky. It can lead to costly damage, as demonstrated in Harris’ video.

As you continue driving, the weight of the car shifts onto the rim, which can bend or crack, leading to expensive repairs.

More importantly, a flat tire makes it much harder to control the vehicle, increasing the chances of an accident. Flat tires are also a major cause of blowouts, especially at higher speeds, so it’s always safer to pull over and address the issue immediately.

Viewers are shocked

In the comments section, users express shock over the extent of the damage, with some wondering how such severe damage could have occurred and others curious about the cost of repairs.

“How long did she drive on the flat?!?!? This was a choice,” criticized one user.

“Damn!!!! That got to be expensive,” wrote another, to which the mechanic responded, “$2200.”

“Thats a insurance claim,” advised a third.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Harris via Instagram and TikTok direct messaging for further comment. We also reached out Honda via email.

