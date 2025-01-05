‘Y’all tap in before it’s too late’: Man takes advantage of Five Guys glitch, gets 3 burgers for $6

This guy found a glitch in Five Guys’ pricing system—and it might not be too late to try it for yourself.

While Five Guys is known to be one of the heartier, more restaurant-quality fast food burgers, it’s also notoriously pricey.

Earlier this year, one customer paid a whopping $21.91 for a bacon cheeseburger, regular soda, and small fry.

This is considered a pretty typical combo at most burger places, but Five Guys doesn’t usually do the whole combo thing (which is typically a bit cheaper for the customer), instead having people build their meal from the presented menu options.

It used to be that you could reliably get a burger combo for $10, maybe $12, but those days are long gone.

Fast food meal prices were already on the rise, and in a post-pandemic economy, companies have chosen to drive prices further up.

That’s why this person is trying to get as many people in on this Five Guys deal before it disappears and it’s back to paying hefty prices for a simple, fast-food indulgence.

Price glitch makes Five Guys affordable

In a trending video, TikToker Don (@donmooks) shared a random glitch he found on Five Guys’ website that made the burger chain significantly more affordable. Now, he’s urging others to try it out, too.

It seems Don accidentally stumbled upon this when he was already putting in a Five Guys order for pickup.

He got three little cheeseburger combos (which seem to be a new promotion, considering Five Guys is known not to have combos). With the different toppings, one of them came out to $1.50, another to $0, and the last to $4.

In total, Don paid $5.98 for three full meals.

The actual price is supposed to be $12.99 a meal, so all three combos (plus toppings) would have been $44.47. Don saved at least $38 with the glitch.

He was a bit skeptical of what would happen when he went to pick up the meals, but he was able to get them without a problem.

“Yo, I don’t know who messed up on the website. Y’all gotta lock in fo’ sho’,” Don said.

“Y’all tap in before it’s too late,” he said in the caption.

Fast food has gotten really expensive

At least two studies have found that fast food prices are outpacing inflation, meaning prices for everything are going up, and fast food prices are increasing even more.

In the last decade, fast-food menu prices rose between 39 and 100 percent on average—that’s well above the rate of inflation during that time, a FinanceBuzz study found.

TheStreet found that across six popular fast food chains (McDonald’s, Taco Bell, Chick-fil-A, In-N-Out Burger, Burger King, and Jack in the Box), all but three of the menu items went up in price at a faster pace than inflation.

People in the comments section had mixed results.

“[Expletive] didn’t work for me in Houston,” a person said.

“LMFAO, I did this and I ordered 5 burgers for $8,” another shared.

Another person said that they’d try it, but the closest location to them is a four-hour round trip.

“Might be worth it,” Don said, though the price of gas might easily cancel out the burger savings.

The Daily Dot reached out to Don for comment via Instagram and TikTok direct message and to Five Guys via email.

