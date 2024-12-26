‘Stop wearing it’: Expert warns your Fitbit or Apple Watch is harmful. Here’s what you need to know

There may be dangerous forever chemicals in your smartwatch, according to a newly released study. Here’s how it can affect your health.

Ever since major companies like Apple and Sony entered the smartwatch game in the 2010s, they’ve boomed in popularity.

About one in every five Americans wears a smartwatch or fitness tracker, according to a 2019 Pew Research Center survey. One study found that those who wear one keep it on for an average of 11 hours a day, but some people have it on nearly 24 hours a day, only taking it off for activities like showering and swimming.

They’re especially popular with the health-conscious crowd that wants to track their exercise, sleep, and other health data.

But this new study found some irony in the smartwatch market, proving that companies may actually be exposing these same health-conscious people to harmful chemicals.

What’s wrong with smartwatches?

“It finally happened; I’ve been waiting for this one,” TikToker Beatrice, also known as the Anti Plastic Lady (@antiplasticlady), said.

In a viral TikTok with more than 1.3 million views, Beatrice shared a recent study from the University of Notre Dame reporting that some smartwatches and fitness trackers have dangerous levels of PFAS in them.

What are PFAS?

PFAS, which stands for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are chemicals that resist grease, oil, water, and heat, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Initially introduced in the 1940s for stain and water-resistant materials like fabrics and cleaning products, they’re now permeated to all sorts of products, the FDA reported.

Over the years, Notre Dame’s Department of Physics and Astronomy lab found PFAS in various industrial and consumer products, including eye drops, dental floss, feminine hygiene products, fast food wrappers, plastic containers, artificial turf, and firefighter gear.

These chemicals can migrate onto the skin and into dust and air, allowing for exposure through skin absorption, inhalation, and ingestion.

“With a nearly unbreakable chemical structure, they do not degrade or break down, contaminating soil and groundwater systems and persisting in the environment for decades — earning them the name ‘forever chemicals,’” Graham Peaslee, co-author of the study and professor emeritus in the University of Notre Dame’s Department of Physics and Astronomy.

Forever chemicals are linked to several serious health conditions, including developmental delays in children, high blood pressure in pregnant women, hormonal dysregulation, immunosuppression, low birth weight, accelerated puberty, and an increased risk of certain cancers, such as kidney and testicular cancer, Notre Dame News reported.

Back to smartwatches

In the viral video, Beatrce broke down that Fitbits and Apple Watch sports bands have PFAS in really high amounts that could pose an opportunity for “significant transfer to the dermis and subsequent human exposure,” as stated in the study.

This is especially true if the person is exercising with the band on while sweating.

The University of Notre Dame study found that the more expensive the watch or fitness tracker, the more PFAS it had. They tested major brands, including Apple, CASETiFY, Fitbit, Google, and Samsung.

The bands tested were broken down by price point:

those that cost $15 or less were labeled as “inexpensive”

those between $15 and $30 were considered “midrange”

those that cost more than $30 were classified as “expensive”

“Watch bands may be a very significant exposure source to PFAS to your body,” Beatrice said.

In 2022, Apple published a commitment to phase out PFAS from its products, but the exact timeline for its completion is unclear.

“Get that class, action ready y’all… Apple has known for years that this had Pfas – I knew about this three years ago – We need to hold these companies accountable for putting us at risk when they knowingly put toxic chemicals in our products,” Beatrice said in the caption.

So, what band should I use?

In a follow-up video, Beatrice suggested buying bands that are made of cheap silicone since the cheaper bands were found to have less PFAS.

Other alternatives are:

Nylon

Metal

Leather

Hard plastic

“Me looking at my Apple Watch on my wrist the last 7 years,” a top comment read.

“Guys, it should have been stated but she is taking about the band. Don’t start throwing your watches away. Aim for different bands. Fabric, leather, so on,” a person said.

“Changed mine right after I got it, the band always gave me a rash,” another wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Beatrice via email and Instagram direct message and to Apple and Fitbit via email.

