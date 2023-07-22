‘The amount of info on those receipts is crazy’: Female customers say you should always hide the long receipt on your takeout order. Here’s why

In a recently viral video, a Tiktoker advised other women to flip the long receipts on their food orders so their personal information is hidden.

TikTok user Emily (@ebroomy) shared a video showcasing one of her safety precautions for women in the modern era. The video struck a chord with many female TikTokers and has garnered over 441,000 views as of Friday.

The video begins with Emily sitting in her car with two to-go bags in the passenger seat.

A pink text overlay reads: “When you automatically lock your doors but also do this with take out orders…Women will know what I’m talking about.”

Emily then flips each receipt over so her information is covered.

Many users agreed with Emily’s precaution. Some even shared their tips for disposing of identifying information on takeout orders.

“My favorite place I do online pickups and they put a receipt w my name and number on it and i have to rip it into a billion pieces before dumping it,” one commenter said.

“Nail remover will erase all the info if you want to be 100% sure is gone,” a second advised.

“Yess I do this with parcels as well,” a third added.

One user shared a story about how vulnerable to exposure leaving information out in your car can make you: “My cousin had a piece of mail in her car & someone was able to find her number & called to harass her. We have to be so freaking careful.”

A second joked that Emily’s safety tip wasn’t fast enough. “bold of you to assume I don’t tear the receipts off and stuff them into my wallet immediately after locking the doors.”

“Oh I use a fake name and a Google voice number lol,” another said.

The Daily Dot contacted Emily via email for further comment.