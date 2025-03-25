‘Can we come pick it up?’: Woman receives ‘We missed you’ sticker from FedEx despite being home. Then she discovers she has all the leverage

The running joke that millennials and Generation Z never answer the door unless they are expecting a visitor may be true to some extent. But it was certainly not the case for this FedEx customer.

Featured Video

In a video that has drawn over 3.1 million views, TikToker @ahfomeya says she was eagerly awaiting the delivery of her FedEx package all day at home.

What she found at her door was not her package, but a notice from FedEx stating that they had “missed her,” which she says is impossible because she never even heard a knock at her door.

“So FedEx dropped off a ‘We Missed You’ sticker and said, ‘You weren’t home,’” she says in the video. “I was, they just didn’t knock on the door. OK. So I called and I said, ‘Yo, when can I come get my package? And they said, ‘Oh, not for a few days.’ I was like well, I’d like it soon because I was home.”

Advertisement

Even though she was home, she was told there was nothing they could do—until she revealed something the driver had left behind that quickly changed their tune.

“They said, ‘Sorry,’ and then I was like, but your colleague left his debit machine. They’re like, ‘Oh, yeah, yeah, can we come pick it up?’ Not without my package,” @ahomeya says, bursting out laughing.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @ahfomeya via TikTok direct message, as well as to FedEx via email regarding the video.

Why does FedEx leave door stickers?

If a FedEx delivery driver is unable to complete a delivery, they will usually leave a door tag to indicate where you can find information about your missed package.

Advertisement

Not every delivery can be left on the porch or hidden in a safe spot, and some require signatures to complete the delivery, according to the shipping company’s site. Packages that cannot be left behind could be delivered to a nearby facility, where they can be picked up. Packages not picked up within a week will be returned to the sender.

Is delivering your package at the discretion of FedEx drivers?

A 2024 report from Reader’s Digest indicates that FedEx drivers can choose to skip your delivery if they feel it is in an unsafe area or that completing the delivery would put them at risk.

One driver self-reported that it is a strong culture among drivers to not wait for recipients to come to the door if they are delivering a package that does not require a signature, so you might not see them at all.

Advertisement

‘The best possible outcome.’

Some who watched the video found the ending particularly satisfying, as the driver likely needed the scanner for other deliveries later in the day.

“Must have put it down when he was writing up that LIE,” one commenter wrote. “I love this for you.”

“This is the best possible outcome that could’ve happened,” another said.

Advertisement

“Not the machine being a hostage,” a third wrote.

Others shared that they had similar experiences with FedEx drivers not taking the time to complete their deliveries.

“My friend submitted her ring camera footage showing the driver didn’t knock or ring the doorbell,” one commenter wrote. “She got her package and her shipping money back.”

Advertisement

“FedEx is notorious for that,” another said. “I work from home and they never knock.”

“FedEx does that all the time,” a further user added. “They just leave the paper without even trying to knock on the door. I always call for a complaint for this same reason.”



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.