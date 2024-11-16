‘Most of our patients don’t even drink alcohol’: Expert shows the real reason so many of his patients come down with fatty liver disease

Fatty liver disease has traditionally been associated with excessive alcohol consumption, but a doctor has recently gone viral on TikTok after sharing a different factor is driving most modern cases: Fluctuating blood sugar levels.

“Fatty liver is not driven by alcohol anymore,” says Dr. Ben (@doctorbengalyardt), in the video, which has garnered over 923,200 views since being posted on Nov. 13.

“Of course, if you’re an alcoholic, you may have fatty liver, but that’s not why we see it,” he says. “Over 90% of the people that we see now, their fatty liver is because of their blood sugar imbalances, and not because of alcohol consumption. Most of our patients don’t even drink alcohol.”

To emphasize how prevalent this issue has become, he shares an example from his practice.

“I just saw a 15-year-old kid today,” he says. “He has fatty liver already. At 15! This is because he’s eating Jimmy Dean breakfast sandwiches—multiple for breakfast, multiple for dinner. That is his life, and he’s getting fatty liver.”

Fatty liver in non-drinkers

Dr. Ben explains how fatty liver disease, once primarily linked to alcoholism, now stems from constant spikes and crashes in blood sugar caused by poor diet choices rather than fat or alcohol consumption.

“When your blood sugar spikes up, you store glucose in the liver. When your blood sugar crashes down, you go hypoglycemic, and you kick it out of the liver,” Dr. Ben explains in the video. “Even at 15, you can already become a fatty liver person.”



According to one study, “Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is the most common form of liver disease in the United States, affecting up to 30% of adults.”

How to reverse it

Dr. Ben recommends using a continuous glucose monitor (CGM), a device often used by diabetics, to track blood sugar levels throughout the day and keep them stable.

To combat fatty liver disease, Healthline recommends focusing on reducing saturated and trans fats in your diet, and incorporating regular physical activity. Additionally, cutting back on alcohol, even if excessive alcohol consumption isn’t the cause of your fatty liver, can significantly improve liver health.

In response to the video, many viewers shared their own experiences.

“I got rid of mine. In seven months. Fasting and cut seed oils,” one person wrote.

Another pointed out, “High fructose corn syrup is the biggest problem.”

“I got it from years of keto diet. No alcohol,” one more added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Dr. Ben via email for comment.

