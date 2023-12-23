A Family Dollar customer said customer service is “at a new low” after an alleged incident.

In a viral TikTok video, user MamaJax (@janeljaxn) accused a worker of disrespectful behavior and refusing to sell her items she tried to purchase at the store.

“I’m gone reenact my encounter at Family Dollar on Fort Hood Street today,” she began in the clip.

Apparently, the woman went to the store to buy Christmas gift bags. After making her selection, she made her way to the cash register to pay for her items. That’s when things took an odd turn.

“I needed nine gift bags for nine people,” the woman explained.

However, the cashier simply discarded some of the gift bags the woman was trying to purchase.

“And I said but what about the two bags you threw on the floor?” the shopper reportedly said.

The cashier responded, “They ain’t in the system.”

When the shopper explained that she still needed nine gift bags to the store’s worker, she was instructed to get other ones.

“Well you better go get some off the shelf then cause you only got seven in the bag,” the worker instructed.

This behavior left the shopper completely flabbergasted.

“She was upset with me that I wanted all the things I put on the counter,” she said. “I can’t.”

In the comments section, one TikTok user came up with a theory to explain the worker’s refusal to sell the items.

“They rang up a penny and she didn’t wanna sell em to u,” one user wrote.

Other’s acknowledged the Family Dollar cashier’s behavior was inappropriate.

“Wow!!!!” user Teri commented. “She needed a vacation bad! Prayers for her.”

“Omg,” another commenter added. “People’s stupidity!!! Bless your heart.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Family Dollar and MamaJax for comment via contact form and direct message respectively.