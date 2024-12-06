‘If you really look‘: Shopper issues warning to Family Dollar customers who buy Almond Joy, other candy at store

A Family Dollar shopper was bewildered by the store’s pricing on Almond Joy candies. Mina (@aminutewithmsmina) showed off two different Almond Joy packaging types in the same aisle of a store.

Featured Video

However, upon checking the weight, she saw that the package with more chocolate also cost less than its bagged counterpart.

Mina’s video on the topic garnered over 66,000 views on the popular social media platform.

Pay less, get…more?

“See this for $1.50 at Family Dollar, right?” she says at the top of the video, showing off a bag of Almond Joy miniatures.

Advertisement

Next, Mina zooms in on the bag of candy to show its weight: 2.3 ounces. “But if you really look, 2.3 ounces a piece. And there’s only five in there. Right? For $1.50,” she says.

Following this, she walks to another section of the Family Dollar’s candy aisle.



“Then we go over here for this one,” she says, showing off another package of Almond Joy bars resting on the shelf. Unlike the bag, the chocolate bars are sequentially placed on a piece of white cardboard.

“And it’s $1.25. There’s still 5 in there. And, look at the weight, she says, showing that it’s 3ounces—.7 ounces more of product than the other one.

Advertisement

“It’s cheaper…and it’s bigger. I guess I’m getting this one,” she says, laughing as the video cuts out.

Candy at the dollar store

While many popular movie theater chains ban outside food and beverages, that doesn’t stop guests from doing just that. And if you’re a fan of chomping down on food that RFK Jr.’s probably going to put strict limitations on at the movies, you visit dollar stores. That’s because these budget retailers are known for selling a wide variety of candies at much less eye-watering prices than the concession stand charges.

And there are folks who will urge candy lovers to do just that. Well, maybe not the sneaking food into the movies bit, but buying candy at stores like Family Dollar. Yahoo Finance listed these sweet treats as one item you should always buy at a dollar store. Furthermore, the outlet added that picture frames, personal care basics, and drinkware will give shoppers the most bang for their buck.

Advertisement

However, local news station WPST contradicts this stance, claiming Dollar Store candy prices aren’t that great of a value. That’s because they state these retailers offer serve up smaller bags of the confections.

Some are wary of dollar store food

But there are those who’ve urged consumers to carefully inspect any food that they purchase from Dollar Stores. Cincinnati media outlet WCPO reported on a mother who warned others to check the expiration dates of dollar store foods. As it turns out, she ended up purchasing a package of trail mix that was six months past its “best by” date.

Advertisement

TikTokers chime in

One user yearned for the candy buying days of old in a comment that cursed shrinkflation. “I remember when those sleeves had 10 pieces and was $1,” they penned.

Someone else said their grocery purchasing protocol is always a numbers game. “I ALWAYS look at the weight & compare pricing!” they wrote.

Another remarked that it isn’t just dollar stores that have this discrepancy. “I literally said the same thing at CVS. With the peanut butter cups I got the 5 pack for $1.79 than the 2 pack for $2.99 I was so confused,” they said.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot has reached out to Family Dollar via email and Mina via TikTok comment for further information.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.