‘These are not genuine AirPods’: Customer bought AirPods at Target. Apple Store worker says they’re fake

A Target customer expressed dismay that the AirPods she claims to have bought at the retailer turned out to be fake—and now she’s stuck with them.

The customer, TikTok user @crystahhllfox, took to the platform to record a lengthy video detailing the story, intended to be a warning to others. Since posting it on Tuesday evening, the self-described 21-year-old stay-at-home mom and college student has gathered more than 534,000 views.

She starts the video by noting, “This is a PSA for anyone who has bought AirPods from Target or like any anyone who’s not f*cking Apple.”

She goes on to say that the AirPods she bought at Target broke and she went to Apple, thinking a repair or replacement would be covered under warranty. To her surprise, “He looks at them for like a second and he goes, ‘These are not genuine AirPods.’ And then I look at him and I’m like, ‘You’re f*cking lying.'”

But despite her disbelief, the Apple employee insisted they weren’t the real deal. She assesses in the video, “I should have known they were fake, first off because the audio sucks.” She goes on to comment on how they also frequently disconnect, labeling them, “The worst.”

But when she tried to get relief at Target, an employee told her she need a receipt. She didn’t have one, claiming that she used Target Circle, but couldn’t find a record of the purchase in her account.

She came into the video to record an addendum, noting, “And of course, I didn’t give like the workers at Target a hard time because it’s literally not their fault and they were just like doing their job.”

But she also wanted to use the video as a warning to other consumers contemplating buying tech at Target, saying she was reconsidering that after this experience.

As she explains, “I lost money so I don’t want it to happen to you too.”

Several commenters suggested courses of action she might take.

“Contact corporate,” one advised.

Another suggested, “If you used a debit or credit card, and you remember the date you got them, they can look up your receipt. I’ve done that.”

That comment led the creator to reveal another dimension to the story. “I don’t remember which card. I think my husband paid for them w/ credit and he’s deployed so I’m kinda stuck.”

