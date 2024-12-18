‘Protein drinks have neverrrrrr sat right with me’: Woman says Fairlife Core Power protein shakes cause cancer. Is she right?

A woman has gone viral after claiming that Fairlife Core Power protein shakes are causing cancer. In the clip, content creator Lani Love (@laniilovee2) said, “I don’t even know if I can say that on TikTok, but they’re causing health problems.”

Featured Video

Protein shake theory

“I just feel like they’re setting up young people by putting these chemicals in our foods,” she said, adding that it’s just a personal opinion and she “could be wrong.”

Viewers respond

In response to the clip, which has amassed 657,800 views, commenters were in two camps. On the one hand, there were those who regularly consumed these shakes. “What?” one asked. “I’ve been drinking them daily.” Another lamented, “Here I am watching after consuming two of them already.”

Advertisement

On the other hand, there were those who had a long-standing issue with protein shakes. One wrote that “protein drinks have neverrrrrr sat right with me,” while another exclaimed, “I always say this! Been plant-based for two months and feel so much better.”

Is there a recall on Fairlife Core Power protein shakes?

While the video includes on-screen text reading, “Core Power shake recall,” it is worth noting that there are no reports of these shakes being recalled outside of TikTok.

Chipotle protein portion sizes

Love previously went TikTok-viral in her capacity as a former Chipotle worker, where she shared the “real” reason you don’t get enough chicken. She didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment and Instagram direct message.

Advertisement

Do Fairlife Core Power protein shakes cause cancer?

In a February 2024 letter to Fairlife (as linked by Love in the TikTok description), Consumer Reports called out Fairlife after testing allegedly showed that there’s a large amount of phthalates in its drinks. As Consumer Reports points out, phthalates are a type of plasticizer that, while designed to make plastics more flexible and durable, can cause a number of health problems.

This is because phthalates are known to be hormone disrupters, which are associated with a number of health problems, including hormone-related cancers, diabetes, heart problems, and reproductive problems.

Advertisement

Further studies also suggest that phthalates are associated with breast cancer, colon cancer, and bladder cancer. However, these studies are tentative, and more investigation is needed. It’s also worth noting that the phthalates are likely to have excreted from the packaging rather than the drink itself, so it might be more accurate to say that Core Power protein shakes’ bottles may contain cancer-causing chemicals.

Fairlife didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.